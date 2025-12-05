Seven-time Olympian Oshonaike  Joins IOC Athletes’ Commission

Seven-time Olympian Olufunke Oshonaike has made history as the first Nigerian appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission, following her nomination by IOC President Kirsty Coventry.

Oshonaike, one of Africa’s most decorated table tennis players, is among five new members appointed to ensure the Commission reaches full composition ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 4, the IOC confirmed the appointments of Soraya Aghaei Haji Agha (Iran, badminton), Husein Alireza (Saudi Arabia, rowing), Cheick Sallah Cissé (Côte d’Ivoire, taekwondo), Olufunke Oshonaike (Nigeria, table tennis), and Mariana Pajón (Colombia, cycling). The appointments were made in consultation with IOC AC Chair Emma Terho.

“The Athletes’ Commission is essential in making sure athletes remain at the heart of everything we do,” Coventry said. “I am deeply grateful to our new members for their commitment and the wealth of experience they bring in service to athletes worldwide.”

Oshonaike competed in seven consecutive Olympic Games from Atlanta 1996 to Tokyo 2020. She currently serves on both the Nigeria National Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission and the Nigeria Table Tennis Athletes’ Commission.

Her fellow African appointee, Cheick Sallah Cissé of Côte d’Ivoire, is a Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo and co-chair of the World Taekwondo Athletes’ Commission.

With these appointments, the IOC Athletes’ Commission now comprises 23 members from all continents, including a representative from the Refugee Olympic Team. The body features 13 women and 10 men, representing 15 summer sports and five winter sports.

Expressing excitement, Oshonaike pledged to represent Nigeria and Africa with pride: “I am so excited because during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign, I was impressed by the huge support from my country and athletes across the world. This appointment confirms that my efforts did not go unnoticed. It has been my dream to impact the sport that has given me the rare opportunity to live well in life.”