Nigeria’s Triumphant Return to IMO Council

The election of Nigeria into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation Council for the 2026–2027 biennium, crowned over twelve months of intensive diplomacy shuttles, targeted engagements and sustained advocacy across various countries and maritime blocs, writes Eromosele Abiodun

During the military regime of the late Gen Sani Abacha, Nigeria was expelled from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) after the killing of environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the Ogoni Nine. Nigeria was readmitted in 2000 when the then Minister of Transportation, Ojo Madueke, led a Nigerian delegation to win an election into Category C of the council. The country could, however, not retain the seat in subsequent elections. It lost re-election in 2009 and since then it has failed to secure a win.

The council, which is elected by the IMO Assembly for two-year tenure beginning after each regular session of the assembly, is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the organisation. Between sessions of the assembly, which is every two years, the council performs all the functions, except the function of making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention.

Last week in London, after a fiercely contested election, Nigeria was elected into Category C of the International Maritime Organization Council for the 2026–2027 biennium. The election, held during the IMO General Assembly, marks Nigeria’s triumphant return to the Council after a 14-year absence, restoring the nation to global reckoning among the comity of maritime nations.

The coveted position, which has eluded Nigeria, has been a major embarrassment for successive governments who failed to achieve the feat.

Twenty-six countries vied for the position meant for twenty countries. Nigeria was elected with 116 votes, beating countries like Denmark, Kenya, and Bangladesh, among others.

Making a case for Nigeria before the election, the Minister of Marine Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola said, “Esteemed delegates, Nigeria stands before you today as a nation deeply committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of the global maritime community. As a prime maritime nation, home to one of the biggest shipping hubs in West and Central Africa, Nigeria has practised the strengthening of maritime governance, enhancement of port efficiency, expansion of agrographic capabilities, securing its maritime domain, and driving the blue economy agenda. “Internationally, we have demonstrated leadership and commitment towards championing the suppression of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), fostering regional collaboration through the yonde architecture and supporting capacity-building initiatives that empower developing maritime nations.

The impact of Nigeria’s actions, he said, is notable and has been acknowledged by the International Maritime Bureau.

He added, “Excellencies, Nigeria’s election to the IMO Council under Category C not for prestige but to contribute even more robustly to our shared maritime future, we offer a strong solution-driven voice from the developing world, a bridge between regions, and an unwavering partner in advancing IMO’s regulatory, environmental, and safety mandates. Today, I hope you call upon all member states to cast their vote for Nigeria, your trusted partner, your safer maritime ally. Today, let’s move forward with purpose, ensuring safer seas, cleaner oceans, and a more inclusive global maritime system for all. Vote Nigeria. Together, we sail forward.”

Oyetola, who led Nigeria’s campaign, said the victory crowns over twelve months of intensive diplomacy shuttles, targeted engagements and sustained advocacy across various countries and maritime blocs.

Oyetola Applauds Tinubu

Speaking moments after the results were declared, Oyetola described Nigeria’s election as “a landmark endorsement of the renewed confidence the world has in Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, “This victory is not just for Nigeria; it is a vote of confidence in our maritime reforms, our security efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, and the bold vision of His Excellency President Tinubu to unlock the full potential of the blue economy.”

He emphasised that the election represents a major boost to Nigeria’s profile in global maritime governance.

“Our return to the IMO Council after fourteen years signals that Nigeria is back — stronger, more strategic and more determined to contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of global shipping, maritime safety and sustainable ocean governance. We worked tirelessly, travelling across continents, building bridges and reaffirming Nigeria’s readiness to take up this responsibility,” he said.

Oyetola expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for providing the full support that made the campaign successful despite the highly competitive nature of the election.

“Mr President gave us every encouragement, every backing and every resource we needed to prosecute this campaign. His leadership opened doors and inspired immense goodwill from across the world,” he noted.

He also thanked the international maritime community for believing in Nigeria, affirming that the results demonstrate broad trust in the reforms being undertaken by the Tinubu administration.

“The world has stood with us, and we do not take this for granted. Nigeria will serve with integrity, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility,” he pledged.

He further commended the Technical Committee of Experts chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola, acknowledging their strategic coordination, meticulous planning and enduring commitment to Nigeria’s success. With this election, Nigeria joins 19 other nations in Category C – countries recognised for their special interests in maritime transport and navigation and selected to ensure balanced geographical representation within the IMO Council. The elected states in Category C are: Bahamas, Belgium, Cyprus, Chile, Cyprus, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, Jamaica, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Africa.

Countries elected into Category B, representing nations with the largest interests in international seaborne trade, are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. Category A, comprising the world’s leading providers of international shipping services, saw the election of China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Nigeria’s return to the Council is expected to bring significant benefits to the country’s maritime and blue economy sectors, strengthening international partnerships, enhancing access to technical support, boosting investor confidence and reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership role in the Gulf of Guinea. “We have earned the world’s confidence. Now we must deepen our reforms, strengthen our institutions and ensure that Nigeria takes its rightful place as a leading maritime nation,” Oyetola said.

Dantsoho Congratulates Oyetola

In his reaction, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Dr `Abubakar Dantsoho said, “On this historic day, the entire maritime community in Nigeria and beyond celebrates with immense pride as Nigeria officially qualifies for election into Category C of the Council of the International Maritime Organisation. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to global best practices, and tireless efforts of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and the dedicated Heads of Agencies under the Ministry.”

Joining the IMO Council in Category C, he added, places Nigeria among the world’s leading maritime nations, “amplifying our voice in shaping global maritime policies, safety standards, security, and environmental sustainability. It is a well-deserved recognition of Nigeria’s strategic importance as the maritime hub of West and Central Africa and the giant strides made in port efficiency, trade facilitation, and blue economy development. I heartily congratulate the minister for the outstanding commitment to placing Nigeria firmly back on the global maritime map. Nigeria has spoken boldly on the global stage, and today, the world is listening. Once again, heartfelt congratulations to the minister and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this outstanding milestone!”

AMATO Celebrates Victory

In the same vein, the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), congratulated Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, and the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dayo Mobereola on Nigeria’s well-deserved election into the Category ‘C’ Council seat of the IMO.

In a statement signed by AMATO President, Remi Ogungbemi, he said “This remarkable achievement—secured with an impressive 116 votes after fourteen years of consistent effort—stands as a testament to the visionary leadership, strategic diplomacy, and relentless commitment of the Ministry and the NPA management towards repositioning Nigeria as a leading maritime nation

“AMATO celebrates this victory as a milestone that will further enhance global confidence in Nigeria’s maritime reforms, strengthen port efficiency, promote safer shipping, and support the ongoing transformation agenda under the Marine and Blue Economy framework.

“We extend our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister, the NPA Managing Director, and all stakeholders whose dedication made this accomplishment possible. AMATO remains a committed partner in progress and will continue to support all initiatives aimed at improving port operations, ease of doing business, and seamless cargo evacuation across Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain.”

Historic National Milestone

Also, SIFAX Group congratulated the Oyetola, on Nigeria’s successful election into the Council of the International Maritime Organisation after 14 years of absence.

In an official congratulatory letter, the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, described the development as a historic national milestone and a triumph for the entire maritime industry while emphasising that Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council represents far more than a diplomatic success.

In his words, “Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council is not only a victory for the government but also a triumph for the entire maritime industry and our nation’s standing in global shipping governance.”

Afolabi further credited the Minister’s leadership at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy for renewed global confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector. According to him, “This historic achievement is a glaring proof of your visionary leadership, tireless diplomacy, and steadfast dedication to repositioning Nigeria as a respected and influential maritime nation. Your stewardship at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has clearly inspired renewed international confidence in Nigeria’s maritime administration, safety standards, and blue economy aspirations.”

Speaking on the implications for private sector participation and industry growth, Afolabi noted that SIFAX Group is deeply encouraged by the achievement, as it reinforces the company’s confidence in the Federal Government’s reform-driven agenda for growth, competitiveness and sustainable maritime development.

Afolabi concluded by reaffirming the group’s dedication to national progress through the maritime sector and assured the Minister of the Group’s ongoing support as he guides Nigeria towards greater relevance and influence in international maritime affairs.