NAPTIP Partners ICMPD to Build Capacity for Investigators, Prosecutors

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Bello, has revealed that the complexity of human trafficking, coupled with the evolving nature across the country requires expertise and diligent skills for investigation and prosecution that will enable them to outsmart the antics of the traffickers.

She stated this in Lagos while declaring open a capacity-building workshop for NAPTIP Investigators and Prosecutors, as well as related enforcement agencies, on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Violence Against Persons (VAP).

This workshop is organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in partnership with NAPTIP, with support from the Ministry of Asylum and Migration of the Kingdom of the Netherlands under the Building and Environment Free of Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons in Nigeria (TIPVAP NG) project.

The increasing reliance on technology by criminal networks to perpetrate Trafficking in Persons (TiP) and Violence Against Persons (VAP) in Nigeria has created serious challenges for investigators, prosecutors, and law enforcement agencies.

Offenders exploit social media platforms, encrypted communication channels, and digital payment systems to recruit, control, and exploit victims while masking their identities and operations.

One of the most critical barriers to securing convictions in TiP and VAP cases is the mishandling of evidence – whether physical, biological, or digital.

Weaknesses in evidence management, including breaches in the chain of custody, often undermine admissibility in court and lead to the collapse of otherwise strong cases.

Compounding this challenge is Nigeria’s federal structure. Subnational institutions at the state level, which are closest to local populations, hold significant responsibility for law enforcement.

However, due to the peculiarities of each state, practices and procedures vary widely. This results in a lack of uniformity between state and federal institutions, coupled with varying levels of institutional capacity across the country.

The building of environment free of human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons in Nigeria Project (TIPVAP NG) seeks to address these gaps by providing targeted, practical training to frontline investigators and prosecutors from NAPTIP and sister agencies.

The activity will strengthen inter-agency collaboration across federal and state levels, while equipping participants with the technology, skills, and procedures needed to disrupt criminal networks and ensure that evidence is preserved with integrity for successful prosecution.

The Director General pointed out that: “The complex nature of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Violence Against Persons (VAP) demands a multi-disciplinary response that brings together diverse expertise and perspectives.

“This workshop has been designed to foster collaboration across different agencies and institutions because the agency recognizes that working at cross purposes cannot defeat the criminal networks involved in these crimes.

“In combating these crimes, we can only succeed through the efforts of financial investigators who track the proceeds of exploitation; the prosecutors who execute court cases; and social workers who support victims, each perspective contributing to a comprehensive response.

“This workshop is also intended to enhance the capacity of our investigators, prosecutors, and our sister law enforcement agencies to effectively handle cases of Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons.

“We are focused on strengthening our response mechanisms, improving inter-agency collaboration, and ensuring that our efforts are informed by best practices and international standards.

“I would therefore like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of the Netherlands for funding this endeavor. The Netherlands has remained one of our major supporters in our counter trafficking activities in Nigeria.

“I also wish to appreciate the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for its unwavering support and partnership in this endeavor.

“Their contributions have been instrumental in advancing our shared goals, and we look forward to continued collaboration”.

In his speech, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Lawal Pedro, who lauded the ICMPD and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands for the impactful projects, assured that the administration of the Lagos State Government would continue to support and partner with NAPTIP through the existing State Task Force on Human trafficking and other partners in the fight against Trafficking in Persons and Violence Against Persons.

In his speech, the Project Manager, ICMPD, Mr Tunde Omoyeni, who represented the Head of Office, ICMPD Nigeria, Isabelle Wolfsgruber, emphasized the importance of collaboration and synergy among agencies and stakeholders in the fight against trafficking in Persons and Violence against Persons.

He said, “Successful counter trafficking work thrives on collaboration. No single agency can respond effectively to crimes as complex as human trafficking and violence against persons.

“This workshop, therefore, focuses on enhancing evidence management, strengthening cyber-investigative competencies, and promoting collaboration between investigators and prosecutors

“It is therefore our hope that these four days will deepen inter-Agency trust, reinforce operational cooperation, and inspire renewed commitment to the protection of vulnerable groups across Nigeria”.

On his part, the Consul-General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos State, Michel L. H Deelen, who represented the Funding Organization, Netherlands, commended NAPTIP for its counter-trafficking operations as well as the ICMPD for prudent implementation of the TIPVAP NG project among others and assured of the sustained support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Government of Nigeria in the fight against human trafficking and violence against persons.

The workshop aims to equip investigators and prosecutors with the requisite technology and technical know-how to disrupt criminal networks committing cyber-enabled trafficking and preserve the integrity of TIP and VAP case evidence for use in court.