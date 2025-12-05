  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

NAMA Bags AFRAA Free Airspace Award

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has become the first organisation to win the Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA)’s Free Route Airspace award on the continent.

According to AFRAA, the award, received on behalf of the agency by NAMA’s Director of Air Traffic Services (DATS), Mr. John Tayo, is in recognition of NAMA’s excellence in service delivery, innovation and dedication in the Free Route Airspace Project on the continent.

Secretary General of AFRAA, Mr. Abderahmane Berthe, said the Nigeria agency had been at the fore front in championing the safety and competitiveness of the airspace and routes for airlines in the African aviation industry.

Speaking after receiving the award, Tayo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the agency to continuously develop the country’s airspace in line with global standard/He also described NAMA’s Managing Director, Farouk Ahmed Umar, as a visionary leader whose foresight has place the agency as one of the best in airspace management and development across the globe.

According to the Air Traffic director, Nigeria will continue to implement the Free Route Airspace across borders in conjunction with the following adjacent Flight information Regions (FIR) within the continental and oceanic airspace of the ICAO AFI region.

He noted that specifically, NAMA would continue to collaborate with countries within the West and Central Africa (WACAF) region Accra FIR, Niamey FIR, Ndjamena FIR, Douala FIR and Brazzaville FIR.

