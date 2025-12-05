NAAPE Sets Bold Course for Aviation Professionals

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has launched a new chapter in its history as the newly elected National Executive Council convened for its inaugural, historic meeting on Tuesday.

The event, held in Abuja, was hailed by its President, Captain Bunmi Gindeh as marking a “significant milestone” and setting the stage for a period of strategic, forward-looking leadership dedicated to transforming the professional landscape for pilots and engineers across Nigeria.

The president underscored the critical role of NAAPE’s members as the “backbone of flight safety, operational excellence, and technological advancement in Nigerian aviation.”

The message to the new council was unambiguous: they are the “engine room” tasked with delivering tangible results in four key areas: protecting members’ interests, engaging constructively with stakeholders, fostering professional development, and ensuring institutional sustainability.