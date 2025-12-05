  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

NAAPE Sets Bold Course for Aviation Professionals

Business | 4 seconds ago

The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has launched a new chapter in its history as the newly elected National Executive Council convened for its inaugural, historic meeting on Tuesday.

The event, held in Abuja, was hailed by its President, Captain Bunmi Gindeh as marking a “significant milestone” and setting the stage for a period of strategic, forward-looking leadership dedicated to transforming the professional landscape for pilots and engineers across Nigeria.

The president underscored the critical role of NAAPE’s members as the “backbone of flight safety, operational excellence, and technological advancement in Nigerian aviation.”

The message to the new council was unambiguous: they are the “engine room” tasked with delivering tangible results in four key areas: protecting members’ interests, engaging constructively with stakeholders, fostering professional development, and ensuring institutional sustainability.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.