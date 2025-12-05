IPPG Announces Leadership Transition,  Isa Hands Over to Falade

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) has announced a major leadership transition, with Mr. Abdulrazaq Isa, Chairman of Waltersmith Group, formally handing over the reins of chairmanship to Mr. Adegbite Falade, Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Plc.

The symbolic ceremony, which was attended by members of the IPPG Board of Trustees and Governance Council, underscored the Group’s commitment to continuity, stability, and progressive leadership.

Falade’s tenure officially commenced on 1 November 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter for IPPG. He succeeds Isa, who led the organisation from July 2021, a period characterised by strategic advancements and strengthened industry influence.

In his valedictory remarks, Isa expressed profound gratitude to IPPG members for their unwavering support throughout his stewardship. He reflected on the ‘collective strides’ made during his tenure.

“It has been a privilege to lead IPPG as indigenous E&P companies have demonstrated the ability to operate safely, efficiently and profitably while ensuring that far greater value stays home,” he stated.

He emphasised the indispensable role of a robust oil and gas sector in Nigeria’s development, stressing that a vibrant oil and gas sector remains critical for the development of Nigeria.

“A healthy and vibrant oil and gas sector remains critical for the development of Nigeria, with progressive indigenous producers best placed to ensure greater linkages between the industry and wider economy, ultimately leading to the rapid industrialisation of the nation,” he said.

Taking the mantle of leadership, Falade commended his predecessor for his exceptional service and transformative impact. He reaffirmed his commitment to building on the Group’s achievements while charting bold new directions.

“IPPG remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in nurturing a petroleum industry that can take its rightful place in the global space,” he said.

Falade further pledged to intensify efforts around value-retention, support ongoing industry divestments, and champion initiatives that will unlock Nigeria’s full hydrocarbon potential.

“We will deepen value-retention initiatives, support ongoing divestments, and help ensure Nigeria realises its full hydrocarbon potential while delivering lasting prosperity to our people,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Austin Avuru, applauded the outgoing Chairman, noting that under his leadership, IPPG recorded significant milestones driven by his steadfast commitment and belief in the capabilities of indigenous E&P operators.

Established in 2015, the Independent Petroleum Producers Group represents 32 leading indigenous Exploration and Production companies. Since inception, IPPG has remained at the forefront of advocacy, policy engagement, and industry development, playing a pivotal role in shaping reforms that continue to stabilise and strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.