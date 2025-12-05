Golf: Lakowe Lakes Announces 2025 Club Championship

Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, has announced that its 2025 Club Championship will tee off on Saturday, December 6th, through Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

The two-day tournament will bring together top playing members of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Club who will compete for honours in the 36 holes event. The event rewards skill and celebrates players that have improved throughout the golfing season.

Over 120 players have registered to compete in the event where overall winners in each class is determined by their cumulative gross score returns. The categories to be competed for includes; Ladies, Gentlemen, and Veterans, providing opportunities for players of all levels to be recognized for their contributions to club activities throughout the year.

“This championship is more than just a competition—it’s an opportunity to reward individual players who have worked on their games, improved, and most of all displayed commitment in their growth in the game,” said Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club. “We’re proud to celebrate these gentlemen and ladies to foster a spirit of excellence that defines our community.”

This year’s edition is supported by Sparkle MFB, Mixta Africa, Newmark, Africa Diving Services (ADS), Acutech Solutions Services, Geregu Power, Pocari Sweat and United Capital PLC

The 2025 Club Championship not only crowns club champions but also underscores Lakowe Lakes Golf Club’s role as a hub for golf development in the region.

Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate is a premier luxury golf resort in Lagos, Nigeria, known for its stunning course, state-of-the-art facilities, and vibrant community of golf enthusiasts. It is a leading destination for golf lovers in West Africa, providing an exceptional experience for both players and guests.