FG Deliberately Shielding Financiers of Terrorism, Frank Alleges

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has accused the government of deliberately shielding financiers of terrorism while the country sinks deeper into violence and mass killings.

Frank, in a statement issued Friday, said the biggest evidence of the Federal Government’s unwillingness to confront insecurity was its refusal, across two administrations, to release the full list of terror financiers earlier exposed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He added that the recent actions by United States President Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress has “embarrassed and compelled” the Federal Government into reluctantly taking steps it should have taken years ago.

Frank commended Trump for showing sympathy and support for Nigerians at a time when terrorists and bandits threaten to overrun “our nation”.

He also commended U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio for the strong visa restrictions placed on terror sponsors, saying such action was proof that the U.S. is more committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria than the leaders of the country

Frank noted: “The visa restrictions imposed by the U.S. on sponsors of terrorism, announced by Secretary Marco Rubio, mark ‘the first serious international move that has forced Nigeria’s government to even pretend to act’.

“Let it be clearly stated: if President Trump had not stepped in, Nigeria’s leaders would still be looking the other way.

“The U.S. has shown more will, more commitment, and more empathy towards Nigerians than the very government elected to serve and protect them.

“The government already has the list. The UAE gave it to them during the Buhari administration. Yet, till today, the names have not been released because many of those sponsoring terrorism are politically connected. Some are members of the ruling party. That is the truth they do not want Nigerians to know.”

Frank stressed that corruption and political protection have made it impossible for the government to truly fight insecurity despite having the capacity to do so.

“The Nigerian government is not helpless. It is simply compromised. And that is why terrorists and bandits have become emboldened enough to threaten the very soul of our country,” he said.

Frank emphasised that the U.S. government’s intervention reflects a level of concern that Nigeria’s own leaders have failed to demonstrate.

“The U.S. has no obligation to spend its taxpayers’ money to protect Nigerians. Yet President Trump and members of Congress have shown more outrage over the kidnappings, genocide and mass killings in Nigeria than our own government, which continues to act with disturbing indifference,” he said.

Frank urged the U.S. government not to share any intelligence with Nigerian authorities until the Federal Government releases the full, unedited list of terror financiers exactly as submitted by the UAE.

“There are terrorist sympathizers within the system,” he warned. “Sharing intelligence with people who may be compromised is dangerous. Until the names are publicly released and prosecuted, no sensitive information should be handed over.”

He condemned the Nigerian government for what he described as “reckless insensitivity”, citing reports of new luxury vehicles being purchased for political supporters while citizens are being massacred.

“At a time when Nigerians are being slaughtered daily, the government is busy buying jeeps and cars to prepare for the 2027 elections. This shameful display shows exactly where their priorities lie, and it is not with the people,” Frank noted.