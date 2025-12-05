Eniolorunda Visits SAIL Innovation Lab, Applauds Senator Abiru

Sunday Ehigiator

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, on Monday visited the SAIL Innovation Lab in Ikorodu, Lagos, where he lauded the facility’s world-class standard and commended the co-founder of SAIL Empowerment Foundation, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, for his commitment to youth development in Lagos East.



During an interactive session with participants, Eniolorunda described the SAIL Innovation Lab as “a world-class facility whose infrastructure and faculty meet global standards.” He emphasised that technology, digital skills, and innovation now constitute the defining currency of the modern world, urging young Nigerians to seize the vast opportunities within the tech ecosystem.

He noted the increasing global demand for tech talents and encouraged youths to stay focused, disciplined, and dedicated to continuous learning. According to him, Senator Abiru has provided “one of the best platforms for young people in Lagos East to maximise their potential and compete globally.”

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State, Opeyemi Alabi, praised the foresight behind the SAIL Innovation Lab, noting that the initiative reflects deep commitment to sustainable development.

In his remarks, Senator Abiru congratulated Eniolorunda on his accomplishments in the technology space, particularly his role in transforming Moniepoint into a globally recognised unicorn. He expressed gratitude for the inspiration Eniolorunda provided to the trainees at SAIL.