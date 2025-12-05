APGA Seeks Decentralised Police Structure to Tackle Insecurity

*Say Soludo won’t dump APGA

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As part of strategies to tame the current security challenges confronting the country, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has advocated for the decentralisation of the Nigerian security architecture.

It expressed support for some of the initiatives being undertaken by President Bola Tinubu as part the declaration of national emergency on security.

The party also debunked reports of any plan by the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo to decamp to another party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a Press Conference at the APGA national headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa said that the effort of the Federal government to tighten the grip on the security architecture in the states will no doubt improve on the security situation.

While expressing support for a legislation to grant states more powers to maintain security, Ezeokenwa said: “Personally, I’ve said this, and I’m very, very glad to see that the President has equally decided to look in that direction. From day one that I became the national chairman,

“There is no doubt that the country is grappling with some security challenges. There’s nobody that cannot fail to see that what is happening all over the country.

“You know, it’s it’s saddening. But then I released a press statement just three days ago, following Mr. President’s directive, and I said, Yes, this is the way to go when we have a commander in chief who has decided, at least to, you know, tighten the grip on the security architecture in the state and see how we can improve the security

“I made it very clear that the only way you can achieve a watertight security in Nigeria is simply by decentralizing the security architecture. It is very simple.

Ezeokenwa argued that for a country as big as Nigeria, operating a federal structure of government, it is an anathema that the security architecture is still reposed or revolves around the government at the centre.

“It’s unheard of. I’ve never seen any federal structure anywhere in the world that runs such system. Yes, never seen every state must be able to have its own unique policing method, be it community policing, however they want to structure it.

“The most important thing is that each state must be able to have an effective control of its policing system, and it’s only when a state has an effective control on its policing system can you actually call the governor of that state, the chief security officer of the state,’ he said,

The APGA national chairman also responded to questions about the future of the party and it’s relationship with President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress..

Regarding the future place of APGA and the possibility of the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo collapsing it’s structures to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ezeokenwa said there is no such contemplation.

He said that the governor who has won various acolades as the re-elected governor on the platform of APGA is desirous of completing his tenure in serving the people of Anambra state.

He said that being a progressive oriented political party, APGA is inclined to join other progressive-minded elements in the political arena to promote development and the well-being of Nigerian people.

Ezeokenwa said though APGA has good programmes and capacity to deliver enduring dividends democracy to Nigerians, it has decided to support the Tinubu – administration and to facilitate development in the country.

According to the APGA national chairman, the party is eager to renact to laudable political alliance of Nigeria’s first republic politics based on common progressive agenda.