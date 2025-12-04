World Bank’s $750m Support Yields $2.2bn State-level Investments Under NG-CARES

•FG, bank commit to expanding social protection, economic opportunities

James Emejo in Abuja





World Bank Regional Manager for Social Protection and Labour for West and Central Africa, Mr. Robert Chase, yesterday, hailed the country’s leadership and innovation in delivering large-scale social protection programmes, which he described as expansive, innovative, and a model across the continent.

Speaking during his maiden visit to Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, in Abuja, Chase revealed that World Bank’s $750 million support to the country, under the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES), had currently been leveraged by over $2.2 billion in state-level investments.

He commended the strong national ownership of NG-CARES, a financial instrument that seeks to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the livelihoods of poor individuals, farmers, vulnerable households, communities, and owners of micro and small enterprises.

Chase stated that the first phase of NG-CARES will be concluded this year, with additional financing expected to become effective by December 9 and fully launched in January 2026, to ensure seamless implementation.

The next phase, he explained, will expand cash transfers, identification systems, and livelihood support in alignment with World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria.

During the visit, the federal government and World Bank reaffirmed their commitment to expanding social protection systems and economic opportunities for poor and vulnerable citizens.

Bagudu expressed deep appreciation for the development institution’s continuous support, stating that Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms and social protection programmes have benefited substantially from the partnership.

He also welcomed the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Deborah Odoh, to her first formal engagement with the bank, commending her strategic expertise and leadership in social policy and reform implementation.

The minister stated that the Nigerian constitution mandated the federal, state, and local governments to pursue shared national objectives, including social welfare and inclusive development.

He explained that the legal framework guided the ministry’s leadership in coordinating social protection policies and ensuring alignment across all tiers of government.

Bagudu highlighted the importance of coherence in social enhancement programmes, including NG-CARES, Nigeria for Women Project, and HOPE Agenda, pointing out that they should operate in a harmonised ecosystem.

He advocated functional ward-level governance structures to prevent overlaps, resolve conflicts, and strengthen community participation and sustainability.

Speaking on poverty prevalence, the minister explained that although most Nigerians were hardworking, they were trapped in poverty because their economic returns were limited.

He emphasised the urgency of scaling interventions that support livelihoods, enhance resilience, and expand opportunities, particularly amid internal displacement and multidimensional poverty challenges.

Bagudu said, “Mr. President has challenged us to translate these reforms into measurable improvements in people’s lives. Our goal is to lift millions out of poverty by 2030 through coordinated programmes, strengthened efficiency, and expanded financing.”

The minister highlighted the ministry’s central role in coordinating national development efforts, fostering collaboration across all tiers of government and international partners.

He commended the World Bank delegation for its continued commitment to Nigeria’s development and expressed confidence that the renewed engagement will unlock greater opportunities for inclusive growth across Nigeria.

Welcoming the delegation, Odoh described World Bank as a longstanding and dependable partner in Nigeria’s development journey, stating the transformative impact of its technical and financial support across the country’s social protection and macroeconomic reforms.

She said, “We are proud of the progress achieved so far and optimistic about the future. We especially welcome the new Regional Manager for Social Protection, and we trust that he will find Nigeria both enriching and welcoming.”

Odoh assured Chase of the federal government’s unwavering commitment to deploying available resources towards realising Tinubu’s vision for a more inclusive and resilient nation.