Winners All at LSLGA Gala Night

Mr. Bashir Are, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority captured the of the Operators’ Gala Night/Awards. He said it was about partnership and progress.

“We are gathered not just as regulators and operators, but as collaborators working to build a gaming industry defined by integrity, innovation, responsible gaming,

and sustainable growth,” said Are. Here is a breakdown of the honourees as captured by Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Telco Company of the Year, was awarded to to MTN Communications Company Plc. The trophy for Banking Platform of the Year went to Wema Bank Plc. Seven Up Bottling Company won FMCG Company of the Year.

Companies nominated for Customer Centric Award were Betano, SportyBet, Betway, and Bet9ja. Betway took the trophy. BetPawa took the shine for Safer Gaming Leader Award. Others recognized in that category were Better, Bet9ja and 1XBet. The top prize for Community Impact went to Betking. Making a strong showing in that class were Bet9ja, Betano and Baba Ijebu. Gamble Alert was decorated with the Responsible Gaming Advocacy crown.

However, the efforts of Gamble Pause, GambleAwareNG and Gamsafe didn’t go unnoticed. The Best Sponsorship Programme (BSP) award was won by 1XBet.

Others like Baba Ijebu, MSport and Betano also made a good showing. Winners Golden Chance was decorated for Operational Excellence. Recognition was also accorded to Green Lotto, Easy Win Lotto and Baba Ijebu in this category. SportyBet was rewarded for being the Gaming Innovator of the Year. Nominated in this category were MSport and 1XBet.

Standing at the top as Compliance Power winner is Doxxbet. Also recognised in this category are Hotfun jackpot, De-Cartford Consul Games and Magic Star. Nominated for Rising Star Award were Live score, Bangbet and Ginjabet, but the crown went to Football.com. Celebrated in the category of Gaming Machine Operator of the Year were Magic Star, De-Carford Consul Games and Doxxbet. The prize went to Hotfun 9Jackpot. For Casino of the Year, the trophy was lifted by Jacaranda Casino. Nominees in the category included Federal Palace Hotels and Casino, Golden Sun Casino and 777 Casino.

The award for Sports Betting Operator of the Year went to Bet9ja. Nominees in the category were Betking, 1XBet and Sportybet. Going home with the Lottery Operator of the Year is Baba Ijebu. Also scoring good marks in the category were Winners Golden Chance Lotto, Easy win Lotto and Green Lotto.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State issued a couple of awards for excellence. In the Gaming Machine Sector, Doxxbet won. The winner in the Casino sector was Federal Palace Hotels and Casino. For excellence in Sports Betting, the Governor’s Award went to Betking, while Baba Ijebu impressed the governor for excellence in lottery operations.