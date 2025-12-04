Senate Extends Death Penalty to Kidnapers, Their Financiers, Informants

•Begins probe of safe school programme, vows to track every kobo

•Senator wants banks probed for ransom

•We’re building police force that is disciplined, focused, says Egbetokun

Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Senate, yesterday, advanced amendments to the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, approving provisions that extend the death penalty to all actors involved in kidnapping.

The categories included perpetrators, financiers, informants, logistics suppliers, harbourers, transporters, and anyone who knowingly aided criminal abductions.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, sought to categorise kidnapping, hostage-taking and their ancillary crimes as terrorism nationwide, granting security agencies broader investigative powers to trace illicit financial flows, disrupt logistics networks, and execute intelligence-driven counter-terrorism operations.

Debated extensively during plenary presided by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the amendment received firm, bipartisan support as a sweeping offensive aimed at dismantling Nigeria’s deepening kidnapping crisis.

Akpabio referred the bill to the committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, National Security and Intelligence, and Interior, with a mandate to conduct a public hearing and return their report within two weeks.

Bamidele, leading the debate, said kidnapping in Nigeria had transformed into “coordinated, commercialised and militarised violence” that now mirrored terrorism in organisation and brutality.

He said families were being impoverished by ransom payments, communities paralysed by fear, and entire regions destabilised by rampant abductions.

“This is no longer an ordinary crime. The patterns of operation and the sheer ruthlessness now carry all the characteristics of terrorism,” he stated.

He stressed that the amendment targeted only violent offenders and their networks, not innocent communities, adding that prosecutions would fully comply with constitutional safeguards.

Chairman of Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, backed the bill, but dismissed the country’s de-radicalisation programme as ineffective.

Oshiomhole said, “Some of these guys go back to their crimes. Enough is enough. If you are convicted for terrorism, the penalty should be death. Even the Bible and Quran affirm that he who kills has no right to live.”

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chair of the South-East Development Commission Committee, said Nigerians had suffered long enough from the atrocities of kidnappers.

Kalu said, “Young girls are raped. Women are widowed. Families lose breadwinners. Anyone involved, sponsors, informants, logistics suppliers, must face the consequences.”

Another concern emerged from Senator Victor Umeh, Chairman of the Committee on National Population and NIMC, who called for urgent scrutiny of financial institutions through which ransom payments were made.

“It beats the imagination that ransoms running into hundreds of millions are paid through financial institutions and nothing happens,” Umeh said.

According to him, banks and individuals who facilitate ransom transactions must be identified and held liable, while the law must provide explicit sanctions for such complicity.

Umeh said, “When kidnappers are caught, they should know that the price is death. Those who survive the ordeal describe their captors as people who are not human.”

Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, also aligned with the majority, calling the amendment a necessary consensus to restore internal security.

“We can no longer allow the country to be terrorised. Kidnappers must face capital punishment,” he said.

Bamidele explained that the amendment would give security agencies stronger authority to trace and confiscate assets linked to kidnapping, cut off ransom-funding channels, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and ensure speedier pre-trial processes.

“This is a war on the Nigerian people. Our response must be firm, decisive and unambiguous,” he said.

Senate Begins Probe of Safe School Programme, Resolves to Track Money Spent

Senate launched an investigation into the Safe School Initiative (SSI), opening what lawmakers describe as a long-overdue probe into the billions of naira and millions of dollars committed to securing schools over the past decades.

The upper chamber said the inquiry had become necessary following persistent attacks, mass abductions, and the alarming failure of the initiative to fulfil its core mandate of protecting Nigerian schoolchildren.

Presiding the inaugural sitting of the 18-member ad hoc committee, its chairman and former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, vowed that the National Assembly would leave no detail unexamined.

Kalu said the investigation would expose gaps in funding, implementation, security deployment, and inter-agency coordination that had left schools vulnerable, despite huge investments.

Kalu, who described the growing assault on educational institutions as “unacceptable for a nation committed to educational development and child safety,”, cited disturbing statistics.

He said more than 1,680 schoolchildren had been kidnapped and 180 schools attacked since 2014.

IGP Egbetokun: We Are Building Police Force That is Disciplined, Focused

Inspector General of Police (GDP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Nigeria Police.

Egbetokun statied that the police under his leadership was steadily evolving into a disciplined, fit, focused, and community-centred organisation.

Speaking in Abuja at the official unveiling of the mascot logo for the 15th Nigeria Police Games in Asaba, the IGP described sports as one of the most powerful tools for shaping the police force in Nigeria.

He said the Games had become a lasting symbol of unity and excellence, consistently highlighting the finest qualities of the force’s personnel.

He further stressed that while preserving the force’s sporting legacy was essential, his administration was equally determined to elevating it.

Egbetokun said raising standards remained a central priority. He expressed appreciation to the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, for the state’s readiness to host the 2026 Games.

He said Delta had earned a reputation for sporting excellence, and voiced confidence that Asaba would deliver an event befitting the institution.