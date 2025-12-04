NSIA, GE Healthcare Collaborate to Expand Diagnostic Services Access

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (‘NSIA’ or ‘the Authority’), through its wholly owned healthcare subsidiary NSIA Advanced Medical Services Limited (MedServe), in collaboration with GE HealthCare, has announced a major initiative to improve access to diagnostic services across Nigeria.

As part of the first phase of its healthcare expansion program, MedServe will establish 10 new diagnostic centers strategically located across key regions in the country as part of their mission to provide advanced healthcare for every Nigerian.

Managing Director/CEO of MedServe, Dr Tolu Adewole, said, “This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in Nigeria’s healthcare journey. By combining world-class technology with local expertise, we are strengthening the national healthcare system and expanding access to reliable diagnostic services for millions of Nigerians. These centers will support timely testing, early detection of diseases, and improved health outcomes across the country.”

General Manager, GE HealthCare West Africa, Dr George Uduku stated: “Access to advanced diagnostic services remains a top priority for the country. Through this collaboration with MedServe, we are helping to close that gap by bringing imaging technology closer to communities. Our goal is to enable earlier diagnosis, improve treatment decisions, and strengthen local capacity through training and long-term support—so more Nigerians can receive the care they need, when they need it.

“We are proud to collaborate with MedServe in this transformative effort. By combining advanced technology with training and service support, we aim to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure more communities benefit from high-quality diagnostic care.”