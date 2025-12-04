Former Eti-Osa Chairmanship Candidate, Adio, Eyes ADC

Ayodeji Ake

The immediate past chairmanship candidate of the Youth Party (YP) in Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos State, Ayodele Adio, has hinted at a potential move to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signaling what could become a significant shift in the local political landscape.

In a statement, Adio noted that ongoing consultations with community leaders, political stakeholders, and party members have intensified in recent weeks. While he stopped short of declaring a formal defection, he acknowledged that “a new political vehicle may be necessary to advance the aspirations of the people of Eti-Osa.”

Adio, who ran on a reform-driven agenda in the last local government elections, reiterated his commitment to improving environmental and housing conditions in Eti-Osa. He stressed that the constituency still grapples with issues ranging from flooding and waste management to poorly regulated urban development.

He said: “My focus has always been—and will continue to be—the wellbeing of the people of Eti-Osa. Whether in YP or elsewhere, I remain committed to ensuring sustainable urban planning, better housing conditions, and an environment that supports healthy living,” he said.

Political observers noted that Adio’s possible move to the ADC could inject new energy into the party’s grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections, particularly given his strong youth appeal and reputation for policy-driven advocacy.