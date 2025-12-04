Firm Extends Promo to December 6

Konga, the nation’s leading composite e-commerce group, has announced a one-week extension of its blockbuster Yakata sale campaign.

Initially scheduled to end on November 30, 2025, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year will now run until Saturday, December 6, 2025. The announcement came after a wave of public appeals from shoppers across the country, many of whom took to social media pleading for more time to enjoy the discounts.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Head of E-commerce and Commercial Planning at Konga, Onochie Melvin, reassured shoppers that the company heard their voices clearly.