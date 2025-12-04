  • Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025

Firm Extends Promo to December 6

Featured | 18 seconds ago

Konga, the nation’s leading composite e-commerce group, has announced a one-week extension of its blockbuster Yakata sale campaign.

Initially scheduled to end on November 30, 2025, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year will now run until Saturday, December 6, 2025. The announcement came after a wave of public appeals from shoppers across the country, many of whom took to social media pleading for more time to enjoy the discounts.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement, Head of E-commerce and Commercial Planning at Konga, Onochie Melvin, reassured shoppers that the company heard their voices clearly.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.