African Oil Regulators Pick Nigeria as Headquarters, Elect Komolafe Chair

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF), a group of oil and gas regulators on the continent, has unanimously adopted Nigeria as its official headquarters. AFRIPERF also elected Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, as its Chairman.

The decision was announced at the inaugural executive committee meeting of the forum, which took place virtually on December 2, a statement by Head, Media and Strategic Communication at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, said.

According to the statement released in Abuja, prior to the endorsement, Komolafe was interim chairman of AFRIPERF.

Besides, Eyoanwan Ndiyo-Aiyetan emerged as Secretary of AFRIPERF.

The development affirms Nigeria’s central role in the African petroleum regulatory space and as Africa’s largest producer of crude oil. The meeting, which was attended by 16 African countries, was convened to pick its leadership, headquarters and logo.

In his opening remarks, Komolafe highlighted the need for a strong executive committee, to drive initiatives that promote investment as well as streamline regulations on the African continent.

He stated, “We are laying the foundation for a more harmonised and collaborative regulatory environment across Africa. A strong executive committee will help drive initiatives that promote investment, streamline regulations and support Africa’s strategic positioning in an evolving global energy space.”

Out of the 16 countries that attended the meeting, eight had so far ratified the treaty to become full-fledged members of the forum with voting rights, the statement added.

In his acceptance speech, Komolafe thanked his African counterparts for the trust and honour, promising to ensure that no member country is left behind.

AFRIPERF aims to strengthen regional petroleum governance by fostering collaboration, cooperation and coordination among member regulators.

Its objectives include harmonising petroleum regulations and standards, enhancing regulatory capacity through training, promoting dialogue with industry stakeholders and international organisations, and addressing regional challenges.

Additionally, the forum seeks to facilitate knowledge sharing, promote cross-border energy infrastructure development and present a virile, strong, and unified voice for Africa in global hydrocarbon discourse, encourage technology transfer, and promote best practices.

It also advocates members’ interests on international platforms and leverages the collective strengths of regulators to secure sustainable energy resources for development.

The organisation also promotes investment in African petroleum exploration, ensures transparency and sound regulation, and advances ethical practices in petroleum exploitation.