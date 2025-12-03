Tinubu Hails Troops Fighting Terrorism, Says Military’s Sacrifice Bolstering Stability

•Declares nation’s diversity as natural asset must be protected, cherished

•Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem

•Meets service chiefs, demands efficiency

•President, Akpabio, Wike donate to appeal fund for fallen heroes, injured, serving troops

•Senate moves to tackle insecurity with nationwide single emergency number

•COAS: fake news, malicious propaganda affect troops’ morale, undermine operational success

•PDP urges FG to review security architecture, protect lives, property of Nigerians

•Troops rescue 6 kidnaped victims in Kogi

•Akpabio reshuffles security oversight as senate names new committee chairmen

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, commended the courage and dedication of troops fighting terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other security threats across the country, saying the sacrifices of Nigerian military heroes have significantly strengthened national stability.

Launching the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem appeal fund at State House, Abuja, Tinubu also urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric and, instead, promote respect, tolerance, and mutual understanding, describing the country’s diversity as a natural asset that must be protected and cherished.

Speaking ahead of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, commemorated every January 15, the president declared, “Today, we pay tribute to veterans and salute our serving troops, who continue to confront terrorism, insurgency, mandatory and other security challenges. Their resilience often in the face of great danger, remains a source of national pride.”

He said a grateful nation must continue to “honour the fallen, support the wounded, and care for all who answer the call to serve”.

The president stated that the Remembrance Day was a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the enduring importance of national unity.

He stated, “As a grateful nation, we must honour the fallen, support the wounded, and create and care for all who answer the call to serve Armed Forces remember Remembrance Day marked every 15 January is a reminder of the cost of peace and the importance of unity as we honour our heroes.”

Tinubu further commended the armed forces for demonstrating exceptional courage across multiple theatres of operation.

He stated that their relentless efforts had restored normalcy to several communities.

The president said, “Our armed forces have demonstrated exceptional courage across various theatres of operation. Their efforts have restored normalcy to many communities and strengthened national stability.

“And under my administration, we have entrenched collaboration among security agencies and recorded significant gains tens of thousands of insurgents have surrendered.

“Key terrorist leaders have been neutralised, and many captives have been freed in our maritime domain, oil theft, piracy and illegal fishing have been contained, we have supported new platforms and advanced capability acquired for Army, Navy and Air Force.”

He also disclosed that the Ministry of Defence was developing a comprehensive programme to reclaim ungoverned spaces across the country by leveraging the expertise and experience of retired military personnel.

According to Tinubu, the initiative is designed to strengthen security, restore government presence, and turn previously insecure areas into zones of economic activity.

He added that the programme would also help prevent the resurgence of violence in communities that had been affected by insecurity.

Tinubu stated, “Ministry of Defense is developing reclaiming the ungoverned spaces for economic benefit programme by utilising the experience of retired military personnel.

“This initiative aimed to strengthen security and revitalize local economics and prevent the emergence of violence in previously affected communities.

“This year marks a new chapter in our remembrance activities. The Ministry of Defence has introduced thank a soldier, QR code, an innovative platform allowing Nigerians at home and abroad to send messages of appreciation to our troops.

“Honouring them, this initiative promotes digital engagement and encourages youth participation in national service.

“As we launch the 2026 emblem, I urge all Nigerians to wear it with pride. It symbolises sacrifices, honour and national gratitude.”

Tinubu also urged Nigerians to reject divisive rhetoric.

He stressed that national unity was essential to Nigeria’s progress and stability, stating that the country’s true strength lay in the citizens’ ability to rise above differences and work together towards a common purpose.

He stated, “I call on every Nigerian to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace respect tolerance and understanding our diversity is a natural national asset that must be projected and cherished.

“As President and Commander in Chief, I remain committed to equipping and motivating our military security a central pillar of the Renew hope agenda.”

The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Nigeria’s military personnel and federal security operatives, outlining several measures already undertaken to strengthen their support systems.

He said, “We will continue to improve the welfare of our troops and other security agencies, my administration has enhanced allowances, upgraded barracks, strengthening health care, expanded health maintenance and organised pension verification through BVN and NIN integration platforms.”

In appreciation of the efforts of fallen heroes to national security, Tinubu donated N200 million to the appeal fund.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio followed with a N100 million donation, after being decorated with the emblem by Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Mrs Grace Morenike Henry.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, contributed N20 million.

Equally present at the emblem launch were Vice President Kashim Shettima; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Ahmed Lawan.

Others were Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Wahidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke; DG, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed; Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Ajayi; and heads of paramilitary agencies.

Tinubu, also yesterday, met behind closed-doors with security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at State House, Abuja.

At the meeting, which lasted over an hour, Tinubu demanded from the military and security heads greater efficiency in strategies and result in the ongoing fight against insecurity in parts of Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Chief of Defense Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, revealed that the meeting was quite engaging as the president gave new direction and directives intended to achieve better result in the fight against insecurity.

Oluyede promised that the security agencies were coordinating better to ensure that Nigerians celebrated the yuletide in peace.

At the meeting were Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral I. Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke.

Others were Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, and Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi.

Senate Moves to Tackle Insecurity With Nationwide Single Emergency Number

Senate advanced a landmark security reform by approving for Second Reading a bill seeking to establish a unified, toll-free, three-digit emergency number for use across the federation.

Lawmakers said the proposed law, sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, was a critical step towards fixing Nigeria’s fragmented and inefficient emergency response system, which they warned had contributed to delays and avoidable deaths amid rising insecurity nationwide.

The bill sought to harmonise the multiple emergency numbers currently operated by various states and agencies into a single, easy-to-remember code—112—to be used for all life-threatening situations, including police, fire, medical and rescue services.

Leading the debate, Yar’Adua said Nigeria could no longer afford the operational chaos caused by having different emergency lines in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and other states for ambulance services, police response, fire outbreaks, domestic violence, child abuse and other crises.

He said, “This bill seeks to provide for a nationwide toll-free emergency number that will aid the implementation of a national system of reporting emergencies.

“The presence of multiple emergency numbers in Nigeria has been identified as an impediment to getting accelerated emergency response.”

He stressed that the unified number would align Nigeria with global best practices, citing the United States, United Kingdom and India as countries whose single emergency lines have strengthened response coordination, improved location tracking, and enhanced first responder efficiency.

With about 90 per cent of Nigerians owning mobile phones, Yar’adua stated that a toll-free number would dramatically expand citizen access to emergency services.

According to the provisions of the bill, all calls or text messages would be routed to the nearest public safety answering point or control room.

Yar’adua urged the senate to expedite passage of the legislation, which he said required close collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), government agencies and mobile network operators to ensure nationwide functionality.

Senators across party lines endorsed the proposal.

Senator Ali Ndume described it as “timely and very, very important,” warning that the absence of a reliable emergency channel has deepened the country’s security vulnerabilities.

Ndume said, “One of the challenges we are having during this heightened insecurity is lack of proper or effective communication with the affected agencies.

“If we do this, we are enhancing and contributing to solving the security challenges and other related criminalities we are facing.”

Mohammed Tahir Monguno, also supporting the bill, said a centralised emergency number would strengthen public participation in security management and eliminate the barriers posed by Nigeria’s “multiplicity of emergency lines”.

Monguno said, “Our security community is always calling on the general public to report what they see. There is a need for government to create an avenue where the public can report what they see without any hindrance.

“The bill would give strength and muscular expression to national calls for vigilance.”

The bill was subsequently referred to Senate Committee on Communications for further legislative action and was expected to be returned for final consideration in four weeks.

COAS: Fake News, Propaganda Affect Troops’ Morale and Operational Success

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, expressed concern over the persistent spread of fake news and malicious propaganda, warning that they pose significant threat to ongoing military operations.

Shaibu said such misinformation not only distorted public perception but also dampened the morale of troops on the frontlines.

According to him, deliberate falsehoods circulated by hostile elements can sow confusion, weaken confidence, and undermine the collective effort required to achieve operational success.

Shaibu raised the concern while declaring open the Directorate of Army Public Relations and Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Media Workshop 2025, at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

Represented by Commander of Nigerian Army Women’s Corps, Brigadier-General Igbawua Amatso, the COAS said the workshop underscored the importance of the media as a powerful tool for shaping public perception, influencing attitudes, and fostering national unity.

He stated, “In today’s digital era, the immediacy and reach of new media platforms have transformed how information is shared, consumed and interpreted. For the Nigerian Army, this reality presents both opportunities and challenges.

“On one hand, new media enables us to tell our story directly and transparently, projecting our values, professionalism and commitment to national peace and security.

“Conversely, it exposes us to the dangers of misinformation, fake news and malicious propaganda, which can affect troops’ morale, undermine operational successes and erode public trust.”

The army chief added, “In an era where perception often shapes reality, the role of the media in countering misinformation, dispelling fake news and mobilising public support for military operations cannot be overstated.

“It is therefore imperative that we continuously strengthen our engagement with media stakeholders, who remain critical partners in shaping public understanding of military activities within the broader framework of national security management.

“Through collaboration, mutual understanding and professionalism, we can ensure that accurate and responsible reporting guides the public narrative, particularly during internal security operations and crisis situations.

“As security challenges evolve, so too must our strategies for managing information and shaping public perception. We must embrace the fact that public support is not optional but a strategic necessity for all our operational efforts across theatres.”

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Appolonia Anele, stated that synergy between the military and the media was essential not only for effective public information management but also for sustaining public trust and confidence in military operations.

PDP Urges FG to Review Security Architecture, Protect Life, Property

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to review its security architecture for the overall purpose of securing life and property in the country.

The party also said it had officially sent certificates of expulsion to all those expelled at the November 15 and 16 national convention in Ibadan.

Prominent among those that the party despatched the certificates of expulsion to were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and former PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Reading the outcome of the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, said, “We, therefore, call on the federal government to brace up and, most especially, begin to consider a review of the security architecture in this country.

‘’We in the PDP believe that a situation where governors are called the chief security officers of their respective states, yet have no hand in controlling the operational activities of the military and security personnel, who operate in their states, is something that needs to be overhauled.

‘’We believe the situation in this country is such that Nigerians are not safe on the streets. Nigerians are not safe in their places of work—be it in the office, on the farms, in the markets—and Nigerians are also not safe in their homes.

“So, the situation where every citizen lives in perpetual fear, walks in perpetual fear, and does their business in perpetual fear is something that must change.

‘’We, therefore, call on the federal government to really brace up and ensure that Nigerians are protected wherever they are, and that their properties are protected wherever they are.’’

Troops Rescue 6 Kidnaped Victims in Kogi

Troops of 12 Brigade of Nigerian Army, Lokoja, rescued six abducted victims held in captivity by the suspected bandits terrorising Kogi West senatorial district.

The development was contained in a statement by Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi.

The statement read, “In the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have recorded another operational success with the rescue of six kidnapped victims during a coordinated search and rescue mission conducted within the Ejiba and Saminaka Forest axis spanning Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

“The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal activities and enhance security across the region.

“The operation, which followed intensified air and ground offensives by troops and supported by the Nigeria Police helicopter, yielded positive results when troops deployed at Patrol Base Ejiba in Yagba West intercepted the kidnap victims.”

The statement said, “The rescued persons were found in a stable condition and confirmed to have been released by the bandits owing to the sustained pressure mounted by troops during the joint operations.

“While five of the rescued individuals have since undergone debriefing and were reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities of Yagba West Local Government Area, the sixth victim is currently receiving medical attention due to his condition at the point of rescue.

“The Brigade reassures the general public and the good people of Kogi State that the Nigerian Army remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state. Troops will continue to intensify operations, dominate the forests and identified hideouts, and deny criminals the freedom of action.”

Akpabio Reshuffles Security Oversight as Senate Names New Chairmen of Committees

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, unveiled new leaders across four key Senate security committees, marking the latest phase of an ongoing security-sector shake-up within the upper chamber.

Announcing the changes at plenary, Akpabio appointed Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South) as the new chairman of Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, a sector increasingly linked to national security and rural stability violations.

Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North) was named Chairman of the Committee on National Intelligence and National Security, one of the senate’s most sensitive oversight assignments amid the country’s battle against complex security threats.

Akpabio also designated Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) as Acting Chairman of Committee on Air Force, while Senator Musa Mustapha (Yobe East) was announced as the new chairman of Committee on National Planning.

The latest appointments came barely a week after the senate, in an unprecedented move on November 26, dissolved its committees on national security and intelligence and the Air Force following a motion by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The dissolution formed part of a broader directive mandating all security-related committees, including those on Army, Navy, Defence, Interior and Police Affairs, to submit comprehensive reports of their oversight activities within one week and appear before the senate in a closed session.