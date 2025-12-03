Study Finds Eco-Friendly Weed Control Safer Alternative for Agriculture Produce

Labake Fasogbon

A new scientific study has urged greener and safer weed-control methods to curb farmers’ dependence on toxic chemicals fuelling food shortage crisis in the country.

The research, led by Nigerian biochemist, Dr. Ige Komolafe, demonstrates how natural plant compounds can be developed into bio-herbicides, capable of managing invasive weeds without degrading soil or harming the environment.

Published in the Journal of Applied Sciences and Environmental Management, the study examined how extracts from Datura metel, a common tropical plant affect the germination and biochemical composition of staple crops such as maize and beans.

At the same time, the study finds natural plant chemicals, ‘allelochemicals’ as safe bio-herbicides and viable natural alternatives to synthetic weed killers.

He explained that allelochemicals naturally produce defensive chemicals, which when properly harnessed function as effective, eco-friendly herbicides.

Komolafe, whose work integrates plant ecology with biochemical toxicology, remarked that natural alternatives are urgently needed in regions where chemical misuse threatens food systems and human health.

He said the research was conceived against the backdrop of local farmers’ struggles with persistent weeds and soil degradation, prompting the search for alternative solutions.

“Nigeria stands out as one of those threatened by chemical misuse. Smallholder farmers, who produce most of the country’s food, often battle aggressive weeds that slash yields and raise production costs. Many rely on synthetic herbicides, with limited regulation and inconsistent usage posing long-term risks to soil health, water sources and consumers,” he stated.

Agricultural analysts reckon that the nation’s rising food prices and recurring shortages make environmentally safe weed-control solutions even more critical.

They noted that Nigeria’s reliance on synthetic herbicides mirrors global trends, where chemicals like glyphosate have raised health and environmental concerns.

“But unlike wealthier nations, Nigerian farmers often cannot afford expensive imported inputs, leaving them vulnerable to crop losses. Eco-friendly weed control is not just a scientific breakthrough, it is a practical lifeline for farmers who cannot rely on expensive imports.

“The implications are significant. Natural weed control methods could strengthen Nigeria’s climate resilience, reduce costs for farmers, and improve food production in a country where food insecurity remains high,” he stressed.

Komolafe, whose work proves plant-to-plant interactions can foster ecological balance, called for greater investment in research, development and natural allelochemicals to cut hazardous chemical use, protect soil and promote healthier food production.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fOGxpYzJqa3Vidzc1ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1764737675916