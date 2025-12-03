Radda: I’ll Not Abandon Daura People Because Buhari Supported Me in 2023

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has vowed not to abandon the people of Daura Local Government because of the support he received from former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He said the late president’s backing and influence, coupled with God’s divine intervention, was instrumental to his ascension to the governorship position during the 2023 general election.

Radda, who spoke Wednesday in Duara in continuation of his local government tour, said the erstwhile president and founder of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) gave him his unalloyed support.

Describing Daura as historic and home of politics, Governor Raddda, who was visibly excited by the mammoth crowd that thronged the council’s secretariat to receive him, vowed to build and sustain Buhari’s legacies.

He promised to forge strong ties with the people of Daura Local Government, anchored on foundation of respect, appreciation and love because of late President Buhari.

Radda said: “I swear, there is the hand of late President Muhammadu Buhari in the victory of this seat I am occupying today. He supported us and Allah has given us victory. I will not abandon the people of Daura because of our father, late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Therefore, we are together with the people of Daura: we respect, cherish and love you all. We will continue to support you at all time. We embark on this tour to meet you and address your challenges.”

He, however, said his government has extended its urban renewal initiative to the ancient city of Daura with the award of a N19.55 billion road project to advance the socio-economic activities of the area.

The 14.43-kilometre dualization bypass project awarded recently by the Radda-led government would further expand the historic city and tackle gridlock.