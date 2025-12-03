President Nominates Former CDS, General Christopher Musa, as New Defence Minister

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, nominated the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, as the new Minister of Defence.

In a letter to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu conveyed Musa’s nomination as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday.

In the letter, Tinubu, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed confidence in Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

The senate said it will today screen the retired military chief as the new Minister of Defence.

The nomination, coming less than 24 hours after the former defence minister’s resignation on health grounds, triggered an accelerated confirmation process in the upper chamber amid intensified national security concerns.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, who announced the development in a statement from his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, on Tuesday, said the upper chamber would treat the screening as a matter of urgent national importance.

According to Bamidele, the senate is “already in possession” of Tinubu’s request and will read the letter on the floor Wednesday before moving immediately to the screening exercise, in line with Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution.

Bamidele stressed that the senate could not afford any delay “at this crucial time in the history of our fatherland,” stating that the appointment is central to sustaining ongoing military campaigns against bandits, terrorists, extremists and other violent actors undermining national stability.

The statement read, “With the president having declared a state of emergency on national security, both the Presidency and the National Assembly must work hand in hand to ensure peace, stability and good governance.

“The screening of the defence minister nominee is one clear way to demonstrate that synergy in the national interest.”

Musa, who retired recently as Chief of Defence Staff, is widely regarded for his frontline operational experience across multiple theatres of conflict.

The senate is expected to conclude the screening on Wednesday as part of the administration’s attempt to quickly restore leadership at the defence ministry and reinforce the country’s security command structure.

Musa, 58, is a distinguished soldier, who served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025. He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto on December 25, 1967, Musa received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria.

He graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.

Musa was commissioned into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991 and has since had a distinguished career.

His appointments included General Staff Officer 1, Training/Operations at HQ 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Department of Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative/Member, Training Team, HQ Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.

In 2021, Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps, before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by Tinubu in 2023.

Congratulating him, the governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwan, expressed delight over the nomination of Musa.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor conveyed his appreciation to Tinubu for deeming Musa worthy of the noble responsibility of providing leadership in the safeguard and defence of the country.

Mutfwang described Musa as a gallant, courageous, and exceptionally competent officer who had made immeasurable sacrifices in fostering peace, unity, and national cohesion.

He commended Musa’s doggedness and steadfast commitment during his tenure as Chief of Defence Staff, expressing confidence that he would bring renewed vigour, clarity of purpose, and effective strategy to Nigeria’s ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, and other security challenges.

The governor stated that Musa’s appointment was a fitting recognition for a man whose life embodied intellectual depth, professional excellence, discipline, and an unshakable dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

Meanwhile, THISDAY checks revealed that Badaru should have been removed the last time the president reshuffled his cabinet, but he pleaded to be allowed more time.

THISDAY sources disclosed that Badaru was so petrified that he was breaking out in sweats and the president had to offer him a handkerchief to calm nerves.

However, when the security situation deteriorated, with the abduction of the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls, and the president had to order the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to the embattled state/region, at a time Badaru was out of town, it became evident that his days were numbered.

THISDAY further gathered that more heads might roll in the security sector as the president had indicated his disposition to rejigging the country’s security architecture.