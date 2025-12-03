PDP Issues Wike, Others Expulsion Certificates

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki yesterday issued expulsion certificates to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and nine others expelled at national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Turaki, who displayed the certificates during a briefing with newsmen at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, said the action was taken to formally affirm the decisions of the convention—the party’s highest decision-making organ—and to prevent the affected individuals from violating Nigerian laws on dual party membership.

He said: “We have also considered the issue of members of our party who were expelled by the national convention in Ibadan. We have taken note of the fact that Nigerian law frowns on dual membership of political parties, and so we have sought to make it easy for them. Now that they are no longer members of our party… we have decided to issue them certificates of expulsion.”

Turaki displayed each certificate one after the other, beginning with that of Wike and Fayose, and noted that all 11 certificates had already been dispatched via courier to the affected individuals.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to take note that the 11 persons are no longer members of the PDP.