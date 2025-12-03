NBM of Africa Lauds Edo Gov’s Security Measures

The Neo Black Movement of Africa (NBM of Africa) has commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for the significant reduction in cult-related violence and unlawful killings across the state, following the implementation of recent security measures.

The National Head of NBM of Africa, Barr. Aliu Hope, praised Governor Okpebholo’s proactive approach to restoring calm and safeguarding lives and property.

He noted that the outcome demonstrates effective leadership and a focused commitment to public safety, adding that efforts to halt violence and stabilise communities deserve broad support from all responsible stakeholders. Hope reiterated that NBM of Africa is founded on the principles of brotherhood, discipline, integrity, social justice, and an unwavering commitment to peace and equality.

He stressed that the Movement is fundamentally opposed to violence, criminality, and any conduct that undermines social harmony.

According to him, over the years NBM of Africa has promoted constructive youth development, community empowerment, and peaceful coexistence across Nigeria and beyond.

He noted that the sanctity of human life must remain paramount, and that no community should live in fear or insecurity. Addressing the recent demolition of the organisation’s Edo Secretariat, Hope clarified that the development stemmed from misinformation.

He affirmed that the Secretariat has never been used for criminal activities and reiterated that NBM of Africa is a duly registered socio-cultural organisation, operating transparently and in full compliance with applicable laws.

“The Movement does not provide sanctuary for individuals engaged in criminal behavior,” he said.

Hope further expressed NBM of Africa’s readiness to collaborate with the Edo State Government and security agencies in ongoing efforts to ensure public safety. He noted that any individual, regardless of affiliation, who engages in violent or unlawful acts should be apprehended, prosecuted, and held accountable under the law.

He highlighted that violence harms everyone, victims, communities, and even perpetrators who ultimately seek stability in their environment. He concluded that sustained progress in restoring peace across Edo State would benefit all communities, particularly those that have borne the brunt of insecurity.

“NBM of Africa remains committed to supporting lawful initiatives that foster peace, unity, and socio-economic development, and expressed readiness to continue constructive engagement with the government and people of Edo State to build a secure and peaceful society,” he said.