How International Status for Victor Attah International Airport Will Impact Akwa Ibom

By Anietie Usen

Even his worst critics would admit in their sober moments that this Governor has excelled in multiple dimensions. The latest territory Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has conquered for his State and people is the elevation of the State airport by the federal authorities to the status of an international airport. If anyone tells you that this is not a quantum economic leap for the State, the person is economical with the truth.

But first, it was a dream. Some even criticised it as a pipe dream. The originator of the idea, Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, gave it a big name: Akwa Ibom International Airport. But there was nothing international or even national about the bungalow surrounded by a vast expanse of bush. At best, the name of the airport site was prophetic. And the prophecy came to pass last week, on November 27, 2025.

That was 19 years after Governor Attah began construction of the airport in September 2006; 16 years after Governor Godswill Akpabio landed the first aircraft in the airport on September 2009 and seven years after Governor Udom Emmanuel launched Ibom Air, on June 7, 2019, as the first State-owned airline in Nigeria.

That was also eight years after Governor Udom Emmanuel began the construction of the second phase of the airport, complete with a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, workshop, the first in West Africa along with a state-of-the-arts, 1,000 capacity international terminal on November 24, 2018, when he renamed the airport after former Governor Attah at a State Banquet in honour of the 80th birthday of Attah, a man loved by his people and respectfully regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Akwa Ibom’.

As soon as Governor Emmanuel handed over power, May 29, 2023, to Governor Eno, the incumbent Governor, a pastor, pursued the multi-faceted airport projects with the zeal of the Biblical Paul of Tarsus. He completed various uncomplicated projects in the airport, began the construction of a world class Aviation Village for all cadres of airport workers within the State Aviation Hub, built a first class Airport Clinic, increased the fleet of Ibom Air by two new aircrafts from the Airbus Assembly Plant in France and supervised the commencement of international flights by Ibom Air on October 17, 2023.

Governor Eno cut the picture of the Scripture that says: “ Paul planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the increase”. Said Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, last Thursday, November 27, 2025, while announcing the new status for VAIA: “We are here today with all relevant government agencies, including the Customs, Immigration, NiMet, FAAN, NCAA and others, to set up a joint team that would commence the process of transitioning the Uyo airport from local operations to international operations… From today, the Federal government is designating the airport in Uyo as an international airport”. The breaking news was melody in the ears of virtually all Akwa Ibom people worldwide.

The Minister who had visited and inspected the VAIA with his professional team said the airport has all the modern facilities, including a standard Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul, MRO, facility and a runway of over three kilometres, which could accommodate larger aircraft. “With the facilities available at the airport, there is no reason why the VAIA should not be designated as an international airport to process international passengers…” the Minister said to another round of applause.

The news was one of the best end-of-year gifts for Governor Eno’s ears, as he quickly announced the additional construction of a cargo terminal at the airport. “What we are building is an ecosystem at the airport. We want everything within the airport environment. We will build a cargo terminal, which is captured in the 2026 Budget already placed before the State House of Assembly. My target is that by the end of the first quarter of 2026, working with Federal authorities, under the incredible leadership of our Aviation Minister, the first international plane will take off from Uyo,” Governor Eno said.

It must be said without any shadow of doubt that it has taken a high level of relationship building and relationship management to make this breakthrough a reality. But as Akwa Ibom people celebrate the great heights their cherished airport has attained, the question in their minds is graphic: what’s in it for us?

Aviation sector experts agree that the elevation of VAIA will yield several economic, financial, and social benefits. Uwem Ekanem, the Managing Director and CEO of Ibom Airport Development Company Limited, the operator of VAIA, said the benefits are enormous. “It opens the window for us to operate international flights directly out of and into Uyo… We are already putting finishing touches to a world class international terminal and then all the border agencies, the customs, immigrations, NDLEA are fully on ground now. And once we take off in the first quarter of 2026, revenue in foreign currency will begin to flow into the airport, for the State and for the Federal government“, Ekanem said.

An international status attracts increased air traffic, more airlines and routes, increasing passenger and cargo traffic, which translate not only into higher revenues but job creation, ranging from direct employment at the airport to indirect jobs in hotels, restaurants, shops, transportation and other service providers. This means a boost to the local economy and a major contribution to the broader national development goals.

“The benefits go beyond what we can imagine” , according to Mfon Udom, Chairman of Ibom Air. “This development is very beneficial in multiple ways. You know, the dream of Ibom Air has always been the operation of international routes from our own home base. And so, we are actually very happy that the Governor has been able to pull this out quickly just two years into his Administration. . It’s a very big achievement. This will position Akwa Ibom State as the regional hub for the whole of Africa and beyond” Udom said.

Many watchers of the steady growth of the aviation hub in Akwa Ibom State had genuinely conceded the Gulf of Guinea routes to Ibom Air. But Udom, a celebrated pilot and former captain of many airlines, said the sky for the State-owned airline, like the Dubai-based Emirates Airlines, is limitless.

“We already have approval to fly 13 routes. This includes Libreville, Douala, Sao Tome, Kinshasa, Luanda,Monrovia, Conakry, Dakar, Banjul, Accra, where we are already operating,.. But we have been waiting for our airport to be officially designated by the Federal Government as an international airport. Now that we have secured that approval, we are going into action and start operating the flights in the first quarter of next year..

“When you look at it as a hub, the opportunity is far beyond the regional thing because as we start operating out of Nigeria from Uyo, there will be other connections. As of today, we are having many requests from other international airlines to join interlining and code sharing. These things spread your services throughout the world”, Udom said.

The interlining and code sharing the Ibom Air Chairman was talking about refer to an agreement between carriers to allow passengers to travel on multiple airlines with a single ticket. This system facilitates smoother connections, allows for ‘through-checking’ of baggage and means that a single ticket covers flights operated by different foreign airlines.

“So now, we will be able to operate code sharing, for example with Egypt Air. We will fly out from Uyo to Cairo. And they will pick our own passengers up and continue to one of their 70 destinations in the world…including Casablancca in Morocco. And as you know, Morocco has a $1.7 billion joint venture fertiliser project with Akwa Ibom and the federal government. So, one of our routes, which has already been approved, is from Uyo to Casablanca. There are also foreign investments here in oil and gas projects, including private refineries in the making. This will help grow traffic not only from the oil and gas companies but other Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in tourism, hospitality, and other sectors” Udom said.

A new international airport like the VAIA can generate revenue in foreign currency through various ways. These revenue sources include Landing Fees, Terminal Usage Fees, Passenger Service Charges, PSC, Fuel Charges for refueling services, Cargo Handling Fees, Hangar and Parking Fees, Concessions and Retail Space Fees, Advertising Revenue, Lounge Access Fees, Parking Fees for Travelers , Ground Handling Services Fees, Navigation Fees, Security Fees, etc.

The amount charged as landing fees, for example, can vary widely among different countries and airports in West Africa. As of my last check, landing fees ranged from $1,000 to $3,000 per landing for international flights, depending on the aircraft size, airport facilities, and specific country regulations. It is usually essential for the airport administration to set competitive rates to attract international airlines while also ensuring adequate revenue generation and promotion of tourism.

Tourism is a big deal in Akwa Ibom as it is the centrepiece and fulcrum of Governor Eno’s economic blueprint, known as ARISE Agenda, which is focused on diversification and sustainability beyond oil and gas. While tourism in the State will gain momentum, the improved air connectivity can facilitate international trade, enabling local businesses to export and import goods more efficiently. Cultural exchanges, allowing locals to engage with international visitors and vice versa will serve to incentivise and enrich local handicrafts and by extension culture.

Enhanced connectivity also improves access to international healthcare services, as residents and visitors may travel easily for specialized medical treatment that the Eno Administration is currently making heavy investments.

Overall, this elevation is a major breakthrough for Akwa Ibom government and people. But there are also challenges depending on how this success is managed. These challenges include improvements in infrastructure, including public transportation, and utilities, which are vital for supporting tourism.

Another challenge, from the point of view of HR professionals, is the urgent need to train more hands and build the capacity of existing airports full time and part time personnel, including taxi and bus drivers. “Investment in training programs for locals in the tourism and hospitality sectors to enhance skills and quality service delivery will be challenging in the short term but not insurmountable”, said Andy Usen, a Canadian based HR wonk.

For Udeme Udofia, the University of Calabar Professor of Environmental Pollution and Toxicology, his considerations naturally revolve around environmental and social impact management and their proactive mitigation in view of environmentally sensitive tourists.

“Our Governor must be highly applauded by all for this outstanding accomplishment. Careful planning and management are however crucial to balance tourism growth with environmental preservation, ensuring that any negative impacts of increased tourist activity are minimized…All stakeholders must synergize to maximize the benefits of the new international airport while minimizing their potential drawbacks”, the professor said.

*Anietie Usen writes from Uyo