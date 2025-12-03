  • Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025

EU, IDEA Push for Legal Reform to Tackle Technology-Facilitated GBV in Nigeria

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The European Union and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) have urged Nigerian policymakers to accelerate legal reforms addressing Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV), which they describe as an evolving threat to women’s safety and democratic participation.

At the 11th Network Conference of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) held in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said online harassment and digital disinformation campaigns were “being weaponised to intimidate, silence, and discredit women in public life”.

He called for laws that better address gendered cybercrimes and confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice and International IDEA to update Nigeria’s legal framework.

IDEA’s Regional Director, Dr. Roba Sharamo, said that while Nigeria has made progress through the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and Cybercrimes Act 2024, “legislation must be more adaptive and proactive to address fast-changing forms of technology-driven abuse”.

The conference forms part of activities marking the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and was supported under the EU-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme.

