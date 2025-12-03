EGO Foundation, Access Holdings Empower 1,570 Women Traders in Asaba With  Financial, Digital Skills

Funmi Ogundare

EGO Foundation, in partnership with Access Holdings, has empowered 1,570 indigent women traders and female micro-business owners in Asaba, Delta State through its SheEnabled initiative, a large-scale market-based skills intervention designed to strengthen financial literacy, business management and digital capacity among women in the informal sector.

Held recently at the Midwifery Market, Okpanam Road, Asaba, the initiative equipped participants with practical knowledge on financial inclusion, bookkeeping, digital literacy and environmental sustainability, areas where many women traders face long-standing gaps that limit business growth.

According to the Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, the project has significantly improved financial confidence among women.

“The SheEnabled Asaba initiative has strengthened financial confidence among women traders, enabling them to keep accurate business records, separate personal and business finances, and make informed financial decisions,” she said.

Olaniyan noted that the new capabilities will help beneficiaries better access grants, tap economic opportunities and build more sustainable businesses.

Designed as a field-first intervention, SheEnabled, the executive director stated, brought structured learning directly into everyday trading spaces, using community-led engagement and hands-on facilitation to ensure accessibility for low-income women.

“The project also incorporated environmental sustainability training, promoting responsible waste disposal and routine market clean-up habits,” Olaniyan said.

To cushion economic strain, participating women received palliative support packages containing essential food items, improving short-term household food security.

The foundation also established a Women’s Support Group to sustain long-term impact through peer mentorship, continuous learning and accountability.