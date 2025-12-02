Rep Dasuki Urges Tinubu to Appoint Retired Military Officers as Ambassadors to Strategic Nations

Rep Abdussamad Dasuki (Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State) has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the inclusion of experienced retired military officers in the next batch of ambassadorial nominees, particularly to nations with which the country will be engaging for military support and procurement of arms and armaments essential for the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry.

In a press statement Monday, Rep Dasuki emphasized that the nation is abundantly blessed with retired military officers who have undergone extensive strategic and tactical training, participated in high-level operations and acquired invaluable battlefield experience over the course of their careers.

According to him, these officers possess the competence and practical insight needed to represent the country effectively, especially in mission-critical nations where defence cooperation and arms acquisition remain central to national security objectives.

“Our retired senior military personnel have served this nation with distinction. Their firsthand understanding of modern warfare, counterterrorism strategies and defence procurement puts them in a unique position to advance our national interests abroad,” he said. “Deploying them as envoys to strategic countries will not only strengthen negotiations for essential military hardware but also ensure that the government receives informed, experience-based strategic advice at a time when the military needs modern reconnaissance drones and armed UAVs to combat all forms of armed conflicts that have become existential threats to the country.”

While acknowledging that the appointment of ambassadors is exclusively the constitutional prerogative of the President, Rep Dasuki stressed that the current realities demand a more security-focused approach to foreign representation, particularly in strategic countries.

“Insecurity has remained the most pressing challenge confronting our nation for over two decades,” he stated. “In recent times, the situation has worsened, with unacceptable levels of killings, kidnappings, and violent attacks across many parts of the country. These extraordinary times require extraordinary strategic alignment, including in our foreign policy direction and the calibre of individuals deployed to advance it.”

Dasuki further noted that a nation’s strategic needs must be reflected in its foreign policy, especially in the selection of envoys to countries where military and security cooperation is a priority. By appointing retired military officers with deep operational experience to such posts, he argued, the nation would be better positioned to vigorously pursue its strategic defence goals, strengthen international partnerships and secure the equipment and intelligence required to overcome existential security threats.