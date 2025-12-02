LASU Matriculates 14,893, As VC Urges Students To Shun Cultism, Gender-Based Violence

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State University (LASU) Monday matriculated 14,893 newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic session, with the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, urging them to uphold discipline, embrace excellence and shun cultism and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the ceremony, the vice-chancellor expressed gratitude to God and congratulated the fresh students for securing admission into what she described as a world-class, student-centred institution and the best university in West Africa, according to recent U.I. Greenmetrics rankings.

Out of over 70,000 applicants, who sought admission into the university, only 14,893 were offered admission, a development the VC noted underscored the competitiveness of the process.

“I heartily rejoice and congratulate all of you that are fortunate to be offered admission into this reputable university, the university of first choice, the best university in West Africa according to U.I. Greenmetrics, most digitally innovative university in Nigeria 2025, Excellent in Digital Transformation State University,” she said.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing a secure, supportive and digitally driven learning environment.

She listed expectations for the new intakes, including regular class attendance, timely completion of assignments, avoidance of indecent dressing, careful selection of friends and adherence to all university rules.

She reiterated LASU’s zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption, hooliganism, and other behaviours that could jeopardize students’ safety, warning that offenders would face strict disciplinary action.

She also issued a strong warning against sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that her administration maintains zero tolerance for such offences.

According to.her, “A total number of 14,893 were admitted out of over 70,000 applicants that subscribed to the university. Therefore, you must count yourselves very lucky to be among the very few that were admitted. It is on this note that I will advise you to face your studies.

“Be regular in attending lectures, carry out all your assignments, shun deviant behaviours, avoid indecent dressing, carefully select your friends, bad friends destroy good habits. The university has zero tolerance for cultism, avoid examination malpractices, do away with corruption and hooliganism and other vices that can expose you to danger as those found culpable will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary mechanisms.

“I must also stress that the university under my administration has zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, and that informed our decision to establish the Directorate of Response and Preventive of Sexual and Gender-based violence. Do not keep silent when you are harassed or assaulted in any manner.”