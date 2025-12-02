Gov Otti Visits Tinubu

* Moves to secure Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday played host to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at the State House, Abuja.

Otti’s meeting with the president is believed to be part of ongoing engagements aimed at securing the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting was coming a few days after Governor Otti visited Kanu last weekend at the Sokoto prison facility where the IPOB leader is serving his sentence.

Tuesday’s meeting with President Tinubu is believed to be part of the governor’s ongoing political push to resolve the long-running matter.

Otti undertook the Sokoto visit alongside Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel; Abia State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna (SAN); and his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Officials of the Sokoto State Government were also present.

Governor Otti has consistently maintained that resolving Kanu’s case remains a priority for his administration.

Following his visit to Sokoto, the governor said the state was pursuing an agreed strategy to secure Kanu’s freedom through all legitimate avenues.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated, and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured,” Otti said through his media aide.