Faddothegreat breaks record with 50-Hour longest magic show by an individual

Nigerian magician Faddothegreat has set a new Guinness World Record after completing 50 hours of nonstop magic, surpassing the previous 30 hours 45 minutes record held by UK magician Richard Smith.

The feat took place at Pop Landmark, Victoria Island, where the performer delivered uninterrupted illusions, mind-reading acts, and stage routines under strict Guinness supervision and continuous witness monitoring.

A first-class Civil Engineering graduate, Faddothegreat said the achievement was driven by passion and national pride.

“This was about proving Nigerian magic belongs on the world stage,” he said.