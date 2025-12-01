Police Assure Family Justice for Murdered Female Judge in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Police Command yesterday confirmed the murder of Asaba-born retired female judge, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu last week, revealing that one of the suspected killers had been apprehended while another suspect was still at large.

In a statement, officially confirming the incident, the state police command spokesman, Mr Bright Edafe said: “On the 24th of November 2025, the DPO ‘A’ Division Asaba received a complaint from the brother of Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (rtd) that he visited her residence only to discover her lifeless body in the sitting room with her hands, legs and mouth tied. Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO swiftly led men to her residence, where the corpse was evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

“One suspect, Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, is presently at large.”

He added that “the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide section) for discreet investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Godwin Vanem is suspected of having committed the dastardly act and fled the apartment.”

“The command has launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, on behalf of the command, has condoled with the family of the deceased and assuredthem of justice.

“Anyone with any useful information that can help in the investigation can reach the command through any of the following emergency numbers,” the PPRO further said.