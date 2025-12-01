Bauchi, Chinese Firm to Explore State Mineral Resources

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government, in a joint venture partnership with Shandong Minsheng Group, a consortium of Chinese investors, has officially inaugurated the Bauchi-Minsheng Corporation Company (BMCC), a new mining firm established in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

This was as the state government assured the people that it is fully committed to creating an enabling environment for the provision of infrastructure, services, and other social amenities that would support investors in the state.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who was speaking at the official ground breaking for the launch of BMCC held in Dass at the weekend, said: “Since the commencement of this industrial journey, we have provided two exploration licences, and one small-scale mining licence, with more to come.”

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Auwal Mohammed Jatau, the governor said that the idea behind forming BMCC emanated from the establishment of a sister-state relation with Shandong province of China.

The relationship, the governor explained, led to the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement between Bauchi State Government and Minsheng Group on the mining project in September 2023.

According to him, “Today’s event, no doubt, underscores our administration’s vision of developing and transforming the state’s solid minerals sector through active collaboration with the Private sector on Public public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

“Following this development, the Minsheng Group embarked on a series of field visits to Bauchi State, which led to the technical confirmation of the occurrence of various mineral deposits in commercial quantities in Toro and Dass areas of the state.”

Mohammed recalled that BMCC Nig Limited was formally registered under Nigerian law with equity provided by Shandong Minsheng Group and the Bauchi State Government, stressing that mineral resources have over the years,proven to be a major driver of economic status industrial growth and development in the state.

He said: “This has informed the resolve of our administration since its inception in 2019 to embark on necessary reforms aimed at creating an enabling environment that attracts foreign direct investment to our solid minerals sector.”

While emphasising that the state government will unlock its potential for sustainable growth in alignment with the government’s overall economic diversification agenda, Mohammed said the formation of the Joint Venture Company has further demonstrated the government’s renewed commitment to transform the state’s’s solid minerals sector.

The Chairman of Shandong Minsheng Group, China, Mr. Yu Tao, stated that the joint venture formation would go a long way for the benefit of the two countries, particularly Bauchi State.

Mr. Yu Tao commended the Bauchi State Government for its unwavering supportand expressed confidence that the establishment of BMCC would further strengthen economic cooperation between China and Nigeria.

He noted that the project is poised to attract increased foreign investment, create additional employment opportunities, and accelerate economic growth across the state.

Speaking earlier, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Natural Resources Development, Hon. Muhammad Maiwada Bello, said the event represented the culmination of strategic engagement, international cooperation, and the relentless commitment of visionary leadership in all honesty and modesty.