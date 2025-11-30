DisCos Collected N196.26bn in September, NERC’s Commercial Performance Report Reveals

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday said the 12 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) collected N192.26 billion in September 2025 out of the N241.54 billion total energy bills issued in the period under review.

It was an indication that the DisCos could not collect N49.28 billion of the bills.

This was contained in the Commercial Performance of Nigeria’s Distribution Companies in September 2025 factsheet.

The performance factsheet which was in the commission’s X handle, noted that in the month under review, N279.45 billion total energy was received by the Discos.

NERC said while 86.43 per cent billing efficiency was recorded in September, it was up by 2.58 per cent from the previous month.

According to him, “Energy Billed & Billing Efficiency N279.45bn total energy received N241.54bn total energy billed Billing efficiency: 86.43% (2.58% from August) Revenue Collection & Collection Efficiency N241.54bn total billings N196.26bn revenue collected (2.69%) Collection efficiency: 81.25% (1.18%).”

On Revenue Recovery Performance, NERC said N116.34/kWh was the allowed average tariff while N97.09/kWh was the actual average collection.

The factsheet added that there was 83.45 per cent recovery efficiency, with (3.67 per cent) rise over the August record.

NERC said DisCo Eko, Abuja, and Ikeja remained strong performers across billing, collections, and recovery efficiency.

Aba, according to the factsheet, achieved a 102.85 per cent billing efficiency, reflecting improved energy optimisation and legacy recovery. Benin, Port Harcourt, and Kano posted moderate efficiency levels, while Jos, Kaduna, and Yola continued to trail and show room for improvement.

NERC explained that the “figures give a clear picture of how effectively DisCos are billing, collecting, and recovering revenue, key indicators for strengthening liquidity and improving service delivery across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”