2027: Igbomina Demands Kwara South Senatorial Ticket

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 elections, a socio-cultural organisation in Kwara State under the aegis of Omo Ibile Igbomina has demanded that it is the turn of the Igbomina bloc to produce the next senator that will represent the Kwara South senatorial district in the National Assembly.

The Igbomina bloc comprises Ifelodun, Irepodun, and Isin Local Government Areas, out of the 16 LGAs that make up the state.

The group predicated its demand on the fact that the two other blocs, namely Ekiti and Ibolo, had represented the senatorial district more than the Igbomina bloc, pointing out that the Ekiti and Ibolo blocs had “represented Kwara South for a cumulative period of 12 years each, while the Igbomina bloc has only represented Kwara South for a cumulative period of four years.”

It added that the Ibolo bloc is still currently occupying the seat. A statement issued yesterday on the sidelines of the group summit held in Ilorin, the Chairman of the summit, Chief Solo Olaoye, said that: “The glaring disparity is politically unsustainable and against the spirit of rotational equity, which fosters unity and inclusive development.

“Based on this undeniable historical record, the political turn rightfully belongs to the Igbomina bloc for the 2027 election.”

He passionately appealed to the sister blocs of Ekiti and Ibolo to support the Igbomina cause in the 2027 general election in the interest of justice, fairness, and the overall peace and progress of Kwara South.

In a communique issued after the ‘Igbomina Lokan’ summit in Ilorin, the state capital, the people of Igbomina “resolved that their demand is anchored on the undeniable and established principle of zoning and rotational equity, which is essential for justice, fairness, and political stability, given that the other two blocs have held the position for significantly longer periods.”

The summit was attended by monarchs, leaders, and stakeholders drawn from the three local areas of the bloc.

The communique signed by the National President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, and Chairman of the occasion, Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimo,h and Chief Solo Olaoye, respectively, read: “We expressly call on our esteemed brothers and sisters in the Ekiti and Ibolo blocs, all political parties, and the entire leadership of Kwara State to recognise the moral and political imperative of this cause and to lend their full support to an Igbomina candidate in the 2027 elections.

“We sternly warn against any actions, from within or outside Igbomina land, aimed at undermining this collective resolve. We stand united and trust that the stands of our brothers from Ibolo and Ekiti will give Igbomina the senatorial seat come 2027.

“We mandate the Igbomina national leadership under Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimoh to immediately constitute a broad-based and all-inclusive strategy and implementation committee.

“This committee shall be tasked with the effort to articulate and disseminate this resolution to all relevant stakeholders across Kwara State, initiating a diplomatic outreach to the Ekiti and Ibolo leadership, and engaging with all political parties to present our unified position and working to ensure that all prospective aspirants from Igbomina land work in concert toward a common goal.”

The communique added: “The Omo Ibile Igbomina has spoken with one voice. Our case is just, our argument is logical, and our resolve is unshakable.

“We believe in the triumph of justice, and we are confident that with the support of all well-meaning stakeholders, Igbomina Lokan for Kwara South Senate 2027 will be realised for the peace, equity, and accelerated development of Kwara South.”