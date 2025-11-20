Tinubu Lauds Ex-President Jonathan’s Contributions To Nation-building At 68

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 68th birthday.

The president, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate the former president on this special occasion and for his contributions to nation-building.

Tinubu noted the simplicity and humility that defined Dr Jonathan’s style of leadership, particularly his demonstration of statesmanship during the 2015 presidential poll, which strengthened Nigeria’s democracy and gave the nation a pride of place.

The president recalled his various meetings with the former president, and the support and counsel that made Dr Jonathan’s ascent possible, particularly in 2010, and the presidential election of 2011.

Tinubu believed Dr Jonathan’s statesmanship has continued to inspire many leaders, even as he takes up challenging international diplomatic responsibilities, particularly in promoting democratic culture and values in Africa.

The president prayed for the well-being of the former president, his wife, Patience, and the rest of his family.