TD Africa, Schneider Electric Sign MoU for AI-powered Data Centres

Agnes Ekebuike



TD Africa, West Africa’s leading technology distribution giant, has reaffirmed its industry leadership at the Schneider Electric Innovation Day Nigeria 2025, an event that brought together the country’s most influential stakeholders in technology, energy, infrastructure, and public policy.



The gathering, which doubled as Schneider Electric’s 25th anniversary in Nigeria, attracted more than 450 participants, including IT partners, automation engineers, electrical consultants, architects, prescribers, end users, and senior government officials. Themed: ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Energy Future: Policy, Innovation, and Investment’, the event focused on accelerating strategic conversations around energy transition and national development.



Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, who signed on behalf of TD Africa, described the partnership as a significant stride towards the nation’s digital evolution. “The partnership is a testimony to TD Africa’s commitment to championing Africa’s digital future. Building AI-powered, resilient, and sustainable data centres is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in the competitiveness of Nigerian enterprises for the next decade,” Zinox boss said.



Senior executives from the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings, SEforALL, and several key government agencies participated in a panel discussions that underscored the urgent need for transformative partnerships, policy alignment, and long-term investments to support Nigeria’s evolving energy and digital landscape.