Stakeholders Advocate Collaboration for Electric Vehicle Adoption

Stakeholders from the public and private sectors in the e-mobility industry have emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and private sector players, as well as consistent policies, to promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

This was part of the submission made at the inaugural Electric Vehicle Nigeria exhibition and Conference held from November 13 to 14, 2025 in Lagos.

Speaking at the exhibition titled “Driving the Future,” the convener of EV.N EXPO and Conference, Abiola Adekoyejo, noted that the expo was organised to deepen conversations around co-creation and collaboration to drive growth in the EV mobility sector.

Adekoyejo stated that the expo was happening at a critical time, when issues like the removal of fuel subsidy had triggered the need for a multi-modal approach to Nigeria’s transportation system.

He emphasised that with the right incentives, policies, and interventions, the e-mobility ecosystem will play a vital role in helping the government achieve its goal of building a resilient economy, adding that Nigeria has the conditions and innovation needed to lead Africa’s e-mobility adoption.

The keynote speaker and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of SAGLEV INC, Sam Faleye, who delivered a presentation on the topic titled “E-mobility as an Alternative Source for Revenue Generation,” emphasised the need for Nigeria to capitalize on the growing interest in electric vehicles by transforming it into a sustainable investment.

According to Faleye, it has become crucial for stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to develop the right financing models, policy incentives, and partnerships that can speed up EV adoption, local manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

He stated that Nigerians cannot afford to ignore the market that EVs create, urging others to make significant investments that will not only help address challenges such as rising fuel costs but also create jobs for the people.

In his remarks, Director of Engineering & Design at IHS Nigeria, Gaith Al-Hassan, stated that there is no need to reinvent the wheel in the EV mobility sector, as the telecom sector presented similar challenges many years ago when the company embarked on tower installation.

Al-Hassan explained that stakeholders must be prepared to overcome the challenges of grid reliability, power, and security to support the needs of many Nigerians.

He commended the organiser for taking a bold step that will undoubtedly shape the future of mobility in Nigeria, noting that this step alone will ultimately herald interest and possibly deepen investment in the EV space.

Delivering his keynote speech titled “E-mobility in Grassroots Development: Skills, Jobs and Local Enterprise,” the Executive Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, r. Moyosore Ogunlewe, stated that electric mobility has become increasingly important for driving local job creation, skills development, and supporting small businesses.

He explained that grassroots communities stand to gain significantly from Nigeria’s transition to clean transportation, considering the many opportunities in EV assembly, maintenance, and charging infrastructure.

According to him, the e-mobility ecosystem, comprising interconnected components, presents distinct opportunities for grassroots involvement, including vehicle assembly, maintenance, energy infrastructure development, battery management services, and digital platform operation.

“The local government must provide supportive policies and regulatory clarity. Additionally, private sector partners must contribute technology, expertise, and market access, while financial institutions must provide accessible credit facilities. The community organizations must also ensure inclusive participation, particularly for women and also for the youth,” he said.

During the different panel sessions, panelists who took turns to offer their perspectives agreed on the need for policymakers, regulators, and other stakeholders to develop clear policies, regulatory standards, and targeted incentives that can help accelerate e-mobility adoption at the grassroots level while also promoting inclusive growth, job creation, and sustainable community development across the country.

In his remarks, the Program Director of NoMAP, AdedotunEyinade, stated that it is imperative for minigrid developers to partner with two-wheelers or three-wheelers in ramping up the capacity of their utilities.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer at the Clean Technology Hub, emphasized the benefits of using EVs, particularly for those living in rural communities, noting that it remains the most cost-effective measure for transportation.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer, QORAY, OlabanjoAlimi, who has been at the forefront of providing charging infrastructure for EV mobility, stated that the government and private sector need to intervene in critical areas of e-mobility for adoption to grow significantly.

Alimi stated that a significant amount of patient capital, grants, and innovative financing models are required to establish charging facilities in key locations.

He emphasised that there is still a lot of anxiety and a knowledge gap regarding electronic mobility.

In addition, the conference provided opportunities for investors, policymakers, and organizational leaders to network through strategic discussions that could lead to securing new deals.

With the success of the inaugural edition of the EVN Expo and Conference, it is hoped that the next edition, which is billed to hold in the second quarter of 2026, will look to drive investments that will enable Nigeria to keep up with the pace of e-mobility globally.