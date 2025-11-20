  • Thursday, 20th November, 2025

MTN Nigeria Unveils YelloTide Plans

Business | 17 hours ago

MTN Nigeria has officially unveiled its much-anticipated festive campaign, YelloTide, a nationwide celebration aimed at spreading joy, kindness, and connection across the country.


The campaign officially kicks off last week, following a three-day teaser that had Nigerians across social media guessing what MTN had up its sleeve. Now, the wait is over.


According to the brand, the initiative will unfold in three major phases designed to light up the festive season with colour, community engagements, and giving spirit.


Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said: “This season, we want to bring the smiles back. We want people to remember what it feels like to come together, celebrate each other, and share happiness. From city centres to small communities, we’re taking the celebration to where Nigerians are.”


The campaign will run through the festive period into early 2026, combining physical activations, and digital engagement.

