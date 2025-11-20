Chappal Energies: EFCC Breached Due Process in Declaring Our CEO Wanted

. Threatens legal action against anti-graft agency

. Says its operations remain uninterrupted

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Chappal Energies Thursday raised concern over a public notice by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declaring its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ufoma Immanuel, wanted.

The energy independent in a statement, noted that the decision was taken by the anti-graft agency without any recourse to established procedures, despite the fact Immanuel and Chappal Energies remain fully reachable through their established official addresses, phone lines and electronic contacts.

In the notice issued on Wednesday, the EFCC had said that Immanuel was wanted in connection with an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

“Chappal Energies is aware of the public notice issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding its Managing Director, Ufoma Immanuel. Enforcement actions under Nigerian law are governed by established procedures that require reasonable attempts at direct engagement through official channels before issuing or acting on a warrant.

“To our knowledge, no attempt was made to engage Mr. Immanuel or the Company through these channels prior to the issuance of the notice, which creates the unfortunate impression of a public escalation where standard procedures were readily available.

“Both Mr. Immanuel and Chappal Energies remain fully reachable through their established official addresses, phone lines and electronic contacts, all of which are publicly available,” the company stated.

The statement noted that Chappal Energies and its Directors have recently faced coordinated pressures linked to an ongoing civil dispute.

These developments, it explained, ultimately led to an order by Hon. Justice J.E. Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, who on September 11, 2025 granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the EFCC and other listed respondents from inviting, questioning, arresting, detaining or otherwise acting against Immanuel or Chappal Energies.

According to the energy independent, this order remains in force and as such, the circumstances surrounding the public notice, despite a binding court order, has created the impression of external actors seeking public spectacle and mischief rather than adherence to legal due process.

“Chappal Energies continues to respect the roles of all statutory institutions, including the EFCC and remain committed to full cooperation with all relevant authorities through the proper legal channels. However, the Company will take appropriate legal steps to address this development.

“Our operations remain uninterrupted, and our leadership remains focused on delivering long-term value in line with our commitments to partners, regulators and stakeholders,” the firm added.