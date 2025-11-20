  • Friday, 21st November, 2025

Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Terrorism

Breaking | 17 hours ago

*To be held in protective custody

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment.

The court observed that although Kanu deserved death going by the gravity of the offence and his lack of remorse, the court was however mindful to show mercy and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge also ordered that the IPOB leader be held in protective custody, to prevent attack on him due to the harm he caused a lot of people, especially citizens of the southeast region of the country.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.