Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Terrorism

*To be held in protective custody

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday sentenced leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to life imprisonment.

The court observed that although Kanu deserved death going by the gravity of the offence and his lack of remorse, the court was however mindful to show mercy and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The judge also ordered that the IPOB leader be held in protective custody, to prevent attack on him due to the harm he caused a lot of people, especially citizens of the southeast region of the country.

Details later…