BCN, Others to Launch Africa’s Neutral Multi-tenant AI Cloud

Backbone Connectivity Network (BCN), a Unified Communication Service Provider and Zadara, the sovereign AI cloud leader, announced a partnership deal at the AfricaCom 2025 conference that would enable them launch Africa’s first multi-tenant AI cloud in Nigeria.



Through the collaboration, BCN will launch a Zadara-powered multi-tenant Neutral AI cloud in Nigeria, empowering cloud providers across Africa to modernise their offerings by enabling provisioning of AI clouds that are high-performance, cost- effective, and resilient.



To address the challenge, BCN is launching a Neutral AI Cloud powered by Zadara’s multi-tenant platform. Zadara is one of the first NVIDIA design and integration partners to enable multi-tenancy for high performance scalable NVIDIA AI factories by adhering to NVIDIA reference architecture for multi-tenant AI clouds.



CEO of BCN, Ibrahim Dikko, in a statement, said: “Our partnership with Zadara enables us to deliver Africa’s first Neutral AI Cloud. Cloud providers across Africa need a trusted partner to supply the AI cloud infrastructure that powers their services. BCN requires multi-tenant AI cloud software capable of provisioning secure, cost-effective, and business-specific AI clouds from our Neutral AI Cloud. Together with Zadara, we are making that vision a reality.”



CEO of Zadara, Yoram Novick, said: “We’re excited to partner with BCN to launch Africa’s first Neutral Multi-Tenant AI Cloud. Together, we’re combining BCN’s Neutral Cloud, Zadara’s advanced multi-tenancy software, and NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI platform to help cloud providers across the continent to accelerate their transformation into the AI era.”