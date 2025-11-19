Bandits Invade Church, Kill 3, Abduct Pastor, Other Worshippers in Kwara Community (Video)

Saraki, CDHR condemn attack

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 10 suspected bandits have reportedly invaded Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Isegun in Eruku town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing three worshippers, abducting pastor and several other worshippers.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened on Tuesday evening around 6.30 pm when the members of the church were holding the evening service.

The development it was gathered has caused tension in the ancient town as residents of the town have called for urgent attention from the Federal and State Governments.

The Ekiti axis (particularly the Eruku–Egbe, Osi–Obbo, and Obbo–Aiyegunle corridors in the state) has witnessed repeated cases of kidnappings, armed robbery, bandit incursions, and attacks on travellers and rural communities.

Sources close to the town told journalists on Wednesday that the suspected bandits were said to have come into the church from the nearby bush when the worshippers had already gathered for the church service in the town.

Sources said, “They (bandits) came from the bush and invaded the church by shooting sporadically to scare the worshippers but three worshippers were later hit by the bullets and died instantly.

“They later rounded up some worshippers, including the pastor, and marched them into the bush”.

The suspected bandits are yet to ask for ransom on the abducted victims as at the time of filing this report.

Contacted, the state police commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, yesterday confirmed the bandits attacks on the church at Eruku town in Ekiti local government area of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the police commissioner, Mr. Ojo, signed by the police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that, two people had been confirmed dead while one person sustained serious injuries due to the bandits attack at CAC church, Oke-Isegun in Eruku town in Ekiti local government area of the state.

The statement read, “The Kwara State Police Command confirms an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 18:00 hours of today (Tuesday), 18th November, 2025.

‎”The DPO Eruku and his team of Police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, swiftly responded to the sound of gunshots emanating from the outskirts of the town, prompting the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

‎

‎”Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim; Mr Aderemi was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun; while one Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi another victim of fatal gunshot was found in the bush, a vigilante, Segun Alaja sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for medical treatment.

‎

‎”CP Adekimi Ojo commended the swift response of the police and vigilantes and also assured the public that security agencies will not relent until these hoodlums are totally decimated.

‎

“Further updates will be provided as investigations progress”.

Meanwhile, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the terrorist attack on Eruku, a town in the southern part of Kwara State, describing it as a shocking and deeply distressing incident.

Saraki, in a statement on Wednesday, said he received “the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home State, Kwara” with great concern, noting that several residents were injured while others were kidnapped.

According to him, the attack has disrupted “the usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town,” and therefore requires immediate and decisive action from the authorities.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives. I pray for Allah’s healing, restoration and strength at this difficult time,” he said.

Saraki urged the Federal Government and the heads of security agencies to swiftly secure the release of those abducted and strengthen security across the state.

“I call on the Federal Government, particularly the heads of our security agencies, to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones,” he stated.

He further emphasised the need for a robust, long-term security arrangement for the state, given its strategic national position.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace,” Saraki added.

He prayed for divine intervention, saying: “May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria.”

Also, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Kwara State Chapter has condemned the reported attack on the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, where suspected bandits were said to have killed worshippers and abducted several others during a religious gathering.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the CDHR signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Comrade Taofik Adekunle Jimoh stated that, “This latest assault is not only barbaric but a direct affront to the constitutional right to life, dignity, and freedom of worship as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended)”.

The statement said, “We also considers the attack an unacceptable escalation of violence in Kwara State.

“This latest incident and others that have been happneing in the state collectively point to a disturbing pattern: Kwara State, once regarded as one of the safest in the North-Central region, is now facing an alarming deterioration of public safety”.

The CDHR therefore called for immediate deployment of a permanent military or mobile police base to the Eruku–Obbo–Egbe axis to deter further attacks and Institute a comprehensive investigation into the Eruku CAC attack and swift rescue of abducted victims.

Watch Video