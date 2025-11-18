Obasanjo, Fayose Clash Again Over Birthday Remarks

James Sowole in Abeokuta





A fresh political spat has erupted between former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose following the latter’s 65th birthday celebration in Ibadan, Oyo State, last Saturday.

The feud was reportedly triggered by remarks Obasanjo made during the event, which Fayose described as “irresponsible” and insulting.

Though Obasanjo attended the celebration, Fayose claimed the former President demeaned him publicly, prompting Fayose to send a personal Short Message Service (SMS) to express his displeasure.

Obasanjo, however, publicly revealed Fayose’s message while responding through a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

In the SMS, Fayose accused Obasanjo of being in a “heightened stage of dementia” and criticised him for making comments that were “so low” and unworthy of his age.

Fayose wrote: “Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well. Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate, except for your very irresponsible comments at your age. You went so low, but I am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed to be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely, that’s where you belonged.

“I kept quiet at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are. It is also obvious that you have lost your sanity—or should I say it is the heightened stage of dementia. Not to worry, Baba, I shall set the records straight in due course.

“Lastly, I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received it but Dangote brought it back. Your leopard will never change his skin.”

In his response, the former president, who described Fayose’s note as an uncomplimentary “thank-you” wrote, “Ayo, thanks for your ‘Thank You’ message, which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are: unchanged and unchangeable. Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo, who brought it, in the same bag as he brought it, unopened by me. Obj.”