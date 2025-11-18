FG Identifies Attractive Areas to Invest in Aviation Sector, Promises Incentives 

•Sanwo-Olu confirms approvals for 5mn passenger capacity Lekki Airport

Chindu Eze





The federal government has called on the private sector to invest in lucrative areas of the aviation industry, assuring them of full support and protection of their investment.

Speaking at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria National Aviation Conference (FNAC2025), on-going in Lagos, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, urged investors to embrace the long-term benefits of investing in Nigeria’s fast-evolving aviation landscape, emphasising that the opportunities and the enabling environment are strengthening every day.

This is just as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State confirmed the state government has secured approval to build the Lekki International Airport with annual capacity of five million passengers.

Keyamo in his speech, itemised FAAN’s investment opportunities to include: Airport Infrastructure Modernization where Keyamo urged investors to partner in the form of Public Private Partnership (PPP) to guarantee returns.

He also called for partnership for a World-Class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hub adding FAAN is positioned to facilitate a regional Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul centre in Nigeria that will serve West and Central Africa, reducing costs, retaining capital, and creating high-skill jobs.

“Africa loses billions yearly to offshore maintenance but FAAN is ready to facilitate this. Leveraging the renewed Hope funding, we are also modernizing our terminals, rehabilitating runways, expanding aprons, and developing new cargo complexes.

“Some of these projects could be delivered transparently under PPP frameworks that guarantee viability and investor returns,” he said.

Keyamo, represented by Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, also unveiled Aviation Leasing Companies and Cargo, Logistics Hubs as areas where international investors can partner FAAN to transform the sector.

His words: “With Nigeria’s significantly improved legal standing for aviation financing, the environment is primed for indigenous leasing firms.

“This is a direct opportunity to deepen aviation financing and support airline fleet modernization. Nigeria’s agricultural and manufacturing potential demands efficient export gateways.

“Our plan for dedicated cargo and logistics hubs at key FAAN airports will unlock agro-exports, reduce spoilage, and integrate Nigerian producers into global value chains. These are not just concepts.”

According to him, the narrative of Nigerian aviation has fundamentally changed as it has shifted from problem-spotting to solution-building.

He said, “The foundation is solid, the opportunities are clear, and the enabling environment is strengthening every day. FNAC 2025 is an inflexion point.

“This is a call to action and a call to partnership. We invite you to engage deeply, review our proposals, and work with FAAN to build the aviation system our continent deserves.

“And we are not starting from scratch. Under the visionary leadership of the President Tinubu-led federal government, we have laid a robust foundation.

“As we speak, six airports and numerous runways are undergoing a government-funded transformation. This is a direct investment in our shared future.

“At FAAN, we have built our strategy on six strategic pillars: Customer-Centric Service Delivery, Operational Excellence and Innovation, Effective Governance and Workforce Excellence, Airport Viability Infrastructure, Modernisation and Expansion, and Safety.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, called for global expertise in infrastructure development; partnership in operations; Global engagement in technology, among others

Kuku observed the gap between the current capacity and projected demand presents investment opportunity in terminal modernisation, cargo facilities, and airport cities.

“We seek global expertise in management, ground handling, and logistics – partner with us to enhance efficiency and share in the profitability of a growing market. From biometrics to sustainable solutions, we call for investment in the future of travel.

“The fundamentals are undeniable: Africa’s largest population, a growing economy, and a strategic geographic position. The demand is here. Growth is inevitable. The only question is, who will have the foresight to be in the cockpit with us?”

She called on the unions to collaborate with FAAN in its quest at transforming the sector adding that the private investment is not a replacement for workforce but the catalyst for growth.

“To truly ascend, we need all hands on the deck. This is why I make a direct appeal to our valued unions: embrace this new era of collaboration.

“Your understanding and partnership are the bedrock upon which we will build. The private investment we seek is not a replacement for our workforce; it is the catalyst for its growth.

“It will create better facilities, more advanced systems, and ultimately, more and better jobs for Nigerians. Let us work together with a shared vision to welcome the capital that will secure our collective future.

“Let us build the partnerships that will elevate Nigerian aviation and deliver sustainable returns for all,” she said.

Speaking further about the planned Lekki International Airport, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, said that the new airport would have the capacity to land world’s biggest passenger aircraft, Airbus A380, disclosing that 3800 hectares of land had been earmarked for the airport at the Lekki Free Zone corridor, which five kilometers to Dangote Refinery.

He said the airport would complement the Murtala Muhammed International airport and reduce congestion and burden of the facilities, adding that the airport will support the industrial growth at the Lekki Free Trade Zone.