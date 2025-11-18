Akpomudje Crowned 14th Ohworode of Ancient Olomu Kingdom

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Vice Chairman Body of Benchers, Albert Akpomudje, was over the weekend crowned Alaka-Eyanwien 1, the 14th Ohworode of ancient Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The coronation which coincided with the monarch’s birthday, took place at Otorere, the ancestral headquarters of the kingdom, before the ceremony moved to his palace at Akperhe-Olomu for a grand reception.

Dignitaries who witnessed the historic event included Delta Central’s Senator Ede Dafinone serving and retired Judges, as well as members of the Nigerian Bar Association such as Chief Thompson Okpoko (SAN), Chief (Dr.) Charles Edosomwan, (SAN), the Obasuyi of Benin Kingdom, Mr. Charles Ajuyah (SAN), Kunle Edun (SAN), former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, former Delta State Chief Judge and Publisher of Vanguard newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka.

The new Ohworode expressed gratitude to the people for choosing him as king just as he pledged to serve them dutifully.

“I will first thank them for deeming it fit to make me king. I am very grateful to them. And I want to pledge that I will serve them dutifully. I am hoping to be a servant-leader. And I will pray for progress,” he said.

Olorogun Philip Korobor Atuduhor, the Okpako r’ Illorogun of Olomu Kingdom had earlier crowned Akpomudje at Eyanvwien Hall.

The Archbishop of Bendel Province, Anglican Communion of Nigeria, Bishop (Dr.) Cyril Odutemu, later consecrated him, followed by 21 cannon shots to signal the official ascent to the throne.

The symbolism of his new title was drawn from Eyanvwien, the first son of Alaka, a co-founder of the kingdom.

After the crowning, the monarch was led in a motorcade to Oviri-Olomu, headquarters of the Eyanvwien Ruling House, where 14 cannon shots were fired in honour of the 14th Ohworode, before he was received at his palace for celebrations.

The event also brought renewed calls from traditional rulers for constitutional responsibilities to be assigned to monarchs in the country, in bolstering the fight against insecurity.

“The insecurity in the country will be adequately addressed if there are constitutional responsibilities,” Publicity Secretary of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Udurhie, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, said.

Speaking on the sidelines, the body, represented by Udurhie I stated, “Of course, you know that we are the closest to government. We have 774 LGA’s in Nigeria. If there’s peace in the 774 LGA’s, it’s the traditional rulers that make things possible. So, we desire a constitutional duty from the federal government.”

Other traditional rulers at the ceremony were Ovie of Evwreni kingdom; the Ovie of Uwheru kingdom, Pere of Egbema Clan, Bayelsa state and Pere of Ngbilebiri- Mein kingdom, Kiagbodo.

Congratulating the monarch, Bishop Odutemu described the coronation as divinely significant for both the church and the kingdom, stating, “this is an opportunity not just for him as a person, but for the Church and the learned cadre of men of the society to pilot the affairs of the Kingdom. So, it’s a great opportunity.”

He expressed gratitude that Alaka-Eyanwien I becomes the third Anglican to be king of Olomu Kingdom, assuring of continued prayers for the growth of the kingdom.

Renowned businessmen – High Chief Johnbull Ejovi, Alfred Okoigun, Founder and Group Managing Director, Arco Group; Roy Ilegbodu, Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air; Arc. Charles Majorho, Chief Simeon Ohwofa; Warri and Udu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association led by Othadua Okpakpor and John Odohisi were among those who witnessed the coronation.

Also at the ceremony were alumni of the Government College Old Boys Association, Edo College Old Boys Association, University of Lagos Alumni among others.