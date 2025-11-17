Yeankeys Breaks Silence With “Evolve Or Dissolve,” First EP From Music Industry’s Hidden Talent

Before the glitz. Before the glamour. Before the flashing cameras, sold-out arenas, and global fanbases…Yeankeyz was already here.

He was the quiet engine behind some of the culture’s most influential creatives the voice in the room that shaped ideas, the mind that elevated visions, the strategist whose fingerprints touched projects you’ve cheered for without knowing the architect behind them.

“You don’t know me. But the people you worship in the industry know my name,” Yeankeys was quoted to have said in a statement by his media office.

“For years he moved in silence. Now, he steps forward with thunder. On December 25, 2025, Yeankeyz gifts the world his first-ever EP, the deeply personal and sonically daring “Evolve or Dissolve.”

“This is not the entry of a newcomer — this is the unveiling of a seasoned creative finally choosing to let the world meet the artist behind the genius,” the statement read.

Yeankeyz, born Mayowa Adeyinka Orenuga, has lived a thousand creative lives before this one. A multidisciplinary artist. A brand architect. A cultural strategist. A behind-the-scenes OG whose influence has flowed quietly into the DNA of others’ success.

It was added that “while the world was applauding stars, he was helping them shine, and that while the industry was celebrating names, he was building them.

“While fans were praising the final product, he was orchestrating the blueprint.

“Now, for the first time, he turns the spotlight back toward himself and the world is finally about to understand what it truly means to evolve. This EP is a statement. A warning. A philosophy. A mirror.

“Evolve or Dissolve” captures everything Yeankeyz has lived: the joy of breakthroughs, the hustle of survival, the pain of sacrifice, the gain of persistence, the quiet wins, the loud losses, and the transformation that comes when life forces you to choose growth over comfort.”

It added; “Despite years in the industry, this is his first EP a rarity in today’s world of rushed creativity and microwaved stardom.

“Yeankeyz waited until the message was clear, the sound was powerful, and the vision was unapologetically him.The result is a sonic multiverse where OG wisdom collides with Gen Z energy.

“The sound is mature, yet bold. Refined, yet rebellious. Rooted in experience, yet vibrantly youthful.Only an artist who has lived through multiple creative cycles could deliver a debut that feels this seasoned.

“The production blends: Afrobeats, Alternative soul, Trap fusion, Atmospheric textures, Spiritual undertones, Cultural rhythmsIt’s not a genre it’s a world.”

The EP was described as a world built from scars, triumphs, and evolution, adding that every track is a chapter; every chapter is a confession.

“The honesty hits deep, the energy hits hard, and the storytelling hits home.This is music made by someone who understands the weight of silence and the power of stepping into your own voice.The OG with Gen Z vibes, Few artists master duality the way Yeankeyz does.

“He moves with the calm confidence of a veteran… Yet his sound hits with the freshness and unpredictability of Gen Z.He understands digital culture.

“He understands emotional resonance. He understands legacy.This unique blend is why the EP is positioned to resonate across generations from day-one music lovers to the new wave of global Afrofusion audiences.

“Releasing on December 25, 2025, the EP isn’t just a project it’s a cultural event. A gift. A timestamp. A moment of arrival.Expect cinematic visuals, immersive digital activations, and a rollout crafted like a global campaign because Yeankeyz is not entering the industry,” the statement read.

Yeankeys is said to be reintroducing himself to a world that has unknowingly benefited from his creativity for years, while stressing that “Evolve or Dissolve” marks the official transition from silent architect to frontline visionary.

“This is Yeankeyz’s rebirth loud, intentional, and unstoppable.For those who never knew his name, now you will. For those who benefitted from his genius, now you witness the full expression. And for the industry. This is your reminder that the ones you overlook often become the ones you cannot ignore.

“Yeankeyz is not chasing relevance, he is creating legacy. Not searching for acceptance, he is stamping authority. Not stepping into the game, he is evolving it.

“On December 25, the world will hear not just his music but his journey, his truth, and his roar.The silent architect has spoken. The evolution has begun. And Yeankeyz is finally standing where he always belonged at the forefront,” it was revealed in the statement.