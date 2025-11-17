  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

Sundry Markets Wins “Most Sustainable Retail Organisation” Award

Business

Sundry Markets Limited, owners of the Marketsquare supermarket chain, Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail chain, has been honored as the “Most Sustainable Retail Organisation at the prestigious Africa Retail Awards 2025. The award underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and positive community impact.

Organised by the Africa Retail Academy in partnership with Lagos Business School, Nairametrics, and KPMG, the Africa Retail Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the continent’s retail sector. Sundry Markets Limited stood out for its holistic approach to sustainability and its consistent integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business model.

Speaking on the recognition, Mrs. Dubem Kekachi, Sustainability Lead for Sundry Markets Limited, said: “This achievement reflects our belief that retail can be a force for good. We are proud to lead the way in creating a greener, more inclusive future for Africa’s retail industry.”

Sundry Markets’ key sustainability initiatives include: positive environmental impact through waste reduction and energy efficiency, fair labour practices and ethical sourcing, community and social development programs and transparent stakeholder engagement and sustainability reporting.”

The company expressed gratitude to its dedicated team, partners, and customers for supporting its mission. Sundry Markets says it remains committed to setting new benchmarks for sustainable retailing in Africa as it continues to innovate and champion responsible retail practices.

