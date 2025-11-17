Standard Chartered Announces Cohort 6 Winners

Kayode Tokede

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) Limited has rewarded 5 female tech entrepreneurs in its SC Women in Tech incubator initiative with the sum of $10,000 each.

This edition which launched in July is the sixth edition of the program in Nigeria. This follows the successful completion of the last 5 editions which has seen 25 winners emerge to date collectively receiving over $250,000 in seed funding for their businesses.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director, Financial Markets, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Ayodeji Adelagun said, “We are immensely optimistic about the boundless growth opportunities that lie ahead and the far-reaching positive ripple effects this growth will inevitably have on the broader economy. This initiative not only underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship but also builds upon the Bank’s distinguished and longstanding track record of significantly enhancing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance.”

Commenting on the event, Head Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, Joke Adu said, “We are truly delighted to continue empowering female entrepreneurs in Nigeria through the Futuremakers Women in Tech Incubator sponsored by the Standard Chartered Foundation.”