‘Restoration of Public Trust Needed to Pull Nigeria Back from Brink’

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The federal government has been urged to consider the restoration of public trust as essential in its efforts to tackle national problems, including the lingering security issues.

The President of Cosmo Base Consortium Limited, Arc. Benson Ezem, made the call in a phone chat with our correspondent, saying that right now “Nigeria is a nation at the brink” hence the urgent need to win back the confidence of the masses.

He stated that “the government has lost the confidence of the people, and there appears to be no clear roadmap to restore it”.

“There is growing concern that our country risks descending into disorder as the populace becomes increasingly restless and disillusioned,” he said.

Ezem who is a chartered architect and infrastructural development expert regretted that elected representatives expected to help in pulling the nation out of the brink have been found wanting.

According to him, “elected representatives, entrusted with the duty to serve and safeguard the interests of their constituents, have unfortunately become subservient to the executive.

“This troubling development was once candidly acknowledged by one of the most respected members of parliament – a former chairman of the ruling party.”

He stated that recent unsavoury developments in the country, including the trending power show involving the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and a young military officer, “have further exposed the cracks in our governance and institutional framework”.

“The public altercation between a minister and a senior (naval) officer – both vested with authority yet seemingly unguided by the rule of law – reflects the growing absence of order and accountability,” the renowned architect said.

The absence of public trust in governance was manifested in the disparate stance of Nigerians on the threat of military intervention from President Donald Trump of the U.S to take out terrorists in Nigeria.

Ezem noted the diplomatic controversies arising from Trump’s threat were also troubling as they have “called into question our sovereignty and the competence of our leadership in managing international relations”.

He made it clear that “the cacophony of complaints and frustrations from citizens across the nation underscores a deeper loss of faith in the system”.

“These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a state drifting without a clear moral or legal compass,” he added.

Ezem, who is also a cleric, said that “the danger before us is real and imminent (and) unless decisive action is taken, the widening gulf between the governed and those who govern could lead to social and political upheaval”.

He regretted that the political class appear incapable of driving the change needed for a total turnarounds that would usher in a new era of peace, economic growth and inclusive prosperity.

“At present, no political party – whether in power or in opposition – appears capable of undertaking the kind of national reset our situation demands,” the Cosmo Base President stated.

He warned against any attempt to treat with levity “the threats confronting us, whether rooted in religion, ethnicity, or ideology”, insisting that they “cannot simply be wished away”.

“Terrorist groups, bandits, and insurgents such as Boko Haram remain organized, well-funded, and resolute in their objectives. Empty rhetoric will not defeat them; only strategic, coordinated, and sustained action will.

“It is imperative that our leaders act swiftly and sincerely to rebuild public confidence and confront these multifaceted challenges head-on.

“The time for complacency has long passed. Our nation must rise above partisan interests and face its realities with courage, clarity, and commitment – before these crises consume us all,” Ezem said.