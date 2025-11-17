  • Monday, 17th November, 2025

Renowned Journalist, Dan Agbese, Dies at 81

Yinka Olatunbosun 

Dan Agbese, the co-founder of Newswatch magazine and a renowned Nigerian journalist, has passed away at the age of 81. He died on Monday in Lagos. Agbese was a celebrated journalist, author, and media personality known for his sharp prose and decades-long practice of journalism in Nigeria.

Agbese was a highly respected figure in Nigerian journalism, and his contributions to the field have been widely acknowledged. He was considered a pioneer of investigative journalism in Nigeria and played a significant role in shaping modern journalism in the country.

Agbese was born on May 12, 1944, in Agila, Benue State, and held degrees in mass communications and journalism from the University of Lagos and Columbia University, New York, respectively. He was a former editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, and General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.

Some of his notable works include: “Nigeria Their Nigeria,” “Fellow Nigerians,” “The Reporter’s Companion”, “Style: A Guide to Good Writing,” and “The Columnist’s Companion: The Art and Craft of Column Writing.”

Agbese is survived by his wife, Chief Rose Agbese, their six children and seven grandchildren. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

